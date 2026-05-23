Akins Ford Takes Service on the Road with Expanded 100-Mile Fleet Radius

Georgia's Premier Dealership Completes Over 2,000 Remote Maintenance Visits in Single Month with 25 Active Vans

WINDER, Ga., May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akins Ford, a premier automotive dealership in Winder, is fundamentally reshaping the vehicle maintenance landscape across Georgia. The dealership proudly announces the massive expansion of its dedicated fleet, which now features more than 25 fully equipped mobile service vans.

Consequently, this allows the service team to reach a maximum radius of 100 miles from the physical dealership location, bringing certified automotive care directly to the driveways and workplaces of busy drivers. Drivers who want to bypass the traditional garage visit can easily check their availability and schedule an appointment directly through the official Akins Ford mobile service page.

During the month of April 2026 alone, the specialized fleet completed over 2,000 mobile visits. This incredible milestone highlights a growing consumer demand for remote automotive care. By deploying an extensive fleet of specialized vehicles, the dealership ensures that top-tier maintenance is never out of reach. Furthermore, the impressive Akins Ford mobile service range completely transforms how owners manage vehicle upkeep by saving them valuable time.

Maximizing the Akins Ford Mobile Service Range

The expanded 100-mile service radius encompasses a massive portion of the state, ensuring that drivers in major metropolitan hubs and suburban neighborhoods receive prompt assistance. For example, the daily service routes now routinely cover these major Georgia cities and the surrounding areas:

Winder

Atlanta

Athens

Sandy Springs

Roswell

Johns Creek

Because the modern schedule leaves little room for standard service center appointments, remote assistance provides the perfect remedy. Certified technicians travel directly to a customer's preferred location to perform vital upkeep, thereby eliminating the hassle of waiting rooms or scheduling towing services. Upping the stakes even further, the team goes above and beyond in terms of what they service. In fact, they can service most makes and models, and have even repaired tractors, lawn mowers, ATVs, and other vehicles.

Certified Care Brought Directly to You

Equally important is the comprehensive variety of maintenance tasks that the remote technicians can execute on-site. Instead of limiting support to basic procedures, mobile units handle crucial vehicle operations that keep cars running safely. Specifically, the skilled team performs factory recall updates, routine oil changes, precise brake services, and comprehensive fluid top-offs. Additionally, they handle issues like:

Rapid battery diagnostic testing and replacements

Multi-point safety and DOT inspections

Tire replacement and rotations

...and more

"We recognize that our customers highly value their time, which is why we aggressively expanded our fleet to meet them exactly where they are," says Heath Davis, Mobile Service Manager for Akins Ford. "Completing over 2,000 remote visits in a single month proves that drivers appreciate this level of flexibility. Ultimately, our goal is to maximize the convenience of the Akins Ford mobile service range so that expert maintenance fits flawlessly into any busy schedule."

About Akins Ford

Located in Winder, Georgia, Akins Ford is a leading Ford dealership serving the greater Atlanta area and beyond. Known for its massive inventory and competitive pricing, Akins Ford specializes in Ford Super Duty trucks, fleet management, performance vehicles, and custom builds.

Find out why Akins Ford is the leading Ford dealership in the greater Atlanta area and nationwide by visiting 220 West May Street, Winder, GA 30680, or by calling 770-867-9136. Find the dealership on the web at www.akinsford.com.

PR Contact:

Tanner Maloof

Phone number:

770-868-5262

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Akins Ford