AKIRA Partners with Tulip to Create a Modernized, Omnichannel Shopping Experience

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, announces its partnership with AKIRA, a retail brand known for its statement-making pieces and expert fashion advice. AKIRA chose Tulip to help modernize its clienteling practices and provide the personalized shopping experiences that today's customers expect.

AKIRA is a women's boutique that offers a full line of women's clothing, footwear and accessories, carrying popular brands and their own private labels. Founded in 2002 in Chicago, AKIRA has expanded to 32 stores and is growing rapidly. Tulip's retail technology will make it easy for AKIRA stylists to engage with clients, facilitate purchases, and track performance.

"AKIRA is an innovative brand at the forefront of women's creative fashion," said Tulip's CEO, Ali Asaria. "Tulip's technology will complement AKIRA'S already rich online and in-store experience. We're honored to be assisting them in streamlining and enhancing their customer engagement solutions."

AKIRA has implemented Tulip's Clienteling and Endless Aisle solutions:

Clienteling enables AKIRA stylists to create authentic, seamless omnichannel experiences for their customers.

enables AKIRA stylists to create authentic, seamless omnichannel experiences for their customers. Endless Aisle lets stylists showcase the full breadth of AKIRA products regardless of where the inventory is located.

"Tulip's team brings a depth of expertise in terms of what's happening on the store floor and how technology can make a positive impact," said Eric Hsueh, Co-Owner. "Tulip's solutions equip our stylists to share their fashion expertise and offer the personalized omnichannel experience our customers want."

With deep roots in retail, Tulip's mobile-first solutions have been built from the ground up for how modern customers want to shop. They transform the customer journey by empowering the associate to serve as a digitally equipped guide who unites channels and personalizes the end-to-end customer experience.

About AKIRA

AKIRA first opened in 2002 as one Women's boutique in the trendy Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago and is owned by Eric Hsueh, Erikka Wang, Sarah Hughes, and Gordon Liao. AKIRA offers a full-line of women's clothing, footwear, and accessories, carrying brands such as Adidas, Champion, I.AM.GIA and even its own private labels. Over the years, AKIRA has expanded to 32 stores (with more stores on the way), and a website serving customers around the world. Visit shopakira.com to learn more.

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels. Visit tulip.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Rachel Kuper, VP Marketing

1 855-834-4587

[email protected]

SOURCE Tulip.io Inc.