Tulip Extends Successful Partnership with Mulberry

Tulip's Clienteling and POS solutions will continue to support Mulberry's world-class customer experience

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mulberry, the esteemed British luxury brand, has recently confirmed the expansion of their successful partnership with Tulip, a leading provider of retail customer engagement solutions. The collaboration integrated Tulip's mobile-first, omnichannel retail solutions across Mulberry stores in the UK and US.

The British brand has been a Tulip partner since 2018, using Tulip's world-class Clienteling and Mobile POS (mPOS) solutions. Mulberry's customer-centric approach, which aims to provide each customer with a personalized shopping experience, is supported by Tulip's clienteling solutions. Tulip's customer engagement solutions enable Mulberry store associates to showcase and sell products unavailable in store, enhancing the brand's omnichannel approach and elevating the customer experience.

Tulip's Clienteling and mPOS have played a crucial role in delivering a fully mobile and highly personal customer experience. Tulip's robust mPOS system enables Mulberry to provide quick, hassle-free checkout and equips associates with the omnichannel capabilities to showcase and sell online products as well as accept omnichannel returns. Tulip Clienteling enables personalized customer interactions both inside and outside of the store through the all-in-one customer profile and outreach system that helps facilitate a tailored cohesive experience for Mulberry's modern shoppers.

"We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Mulberry, which combines heritage with innovation, embodying an ambition to elevate customer engagement and redefine the retail experience," said Ian Rawlins, Tulip's CEO. "Our shared vision for an omnichannel, fully mobile and engaging customer experience is already reshaping standards in the retail sector."

About Tulip

Tulip is the world's largest cloud-based retail customer engagement platform provider, with best-in-class Clienteling and POS capabilities that let retailers realize the full potential of omnichannel commerce. The world's most iconic retailers like David Yurman, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to modernize the shopping experience, creating personalized shopping journeys that increase sales and improve customer loyalty across channels. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip enables retailers to build deeply personal connections with customers, fulfill orders, close out purchases, and maximize store associate productivity and performance.

About Mulberry

Established in Somerset in 1971, Mulberry has grown to become the largest maker of luxury leather goods in the United Kingdom.

With a contemporary take on British heritage and a focus on responsible craft, the brand's ambition is to create progressive luxury, which is made to last.

Sustainability has been implicit in the Mulberry ethos since its inception; in 2021, this became explicit with the launch of the Made to Last Manifesto, detailing Mulberry's commitment to becoming regenerative and circular across every aspect of its business.

Today, Mulberry is a global brand, made up of over 1,200 people, across factories, stores, and offices, but its values and commitment to improving the impact it has on people and the planet remain the same.

