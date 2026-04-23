Akto Announces Partnerships with Langchain, Portkey, TrueFoundry, Arcade, and LiteLLM to expand AI Agent Security

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises accelerate AI agent deployments into production workflows, the attack surface has fragmented across AI Agent gateways, AI runtimes, AI frameworks, AI deployment platforms, and AI Agent toolkits, leaving 79% of enterprises with limited or no visibility into what their AI agents are executing at runtime. Today, Akto, the leader in AI Agent Security, announced tech partnerships and native integrations with Portkey, TrueFoundry, Arcade.dev, LiteLLM, and LangChain, the core AI infrastructure powering the enterprise AI agent and MCP deployments, to provide real-time, in-line defense against prompt injection, uncontrolled tool access, and sensitive data leakage.

The new native, end-to-end integrations secure AI agent workloads right where engineering teams build and operate them, embedding Akto's runtime guardrails, continuous discovery, and observability directly into the infrastructure developers already use with no rework required. By instrumenting every layer of the modern AI agent stack, Akto ensures security travels with the agent, not bolted on afterward.

"Security has to be embedded where developers build, not where security teams wish they would build." said Ankita Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, Akto. "The enterprises deploying AI agents today are betting their most critical workflows on these platforms. Our job is to make sure security is never the reason those AI workloads slow down or get blocked. By partnering with the platforms teams already use to build and operate AI agents, we're making agentic runtime protection the default, not an afterthought."

The new integrations with Akto include:

Portkey: Portkey is an AI gateway trusted by thousands of engineering teams to route requests across over 1,600 models and manage LLM infrastructure at scale. The Akto partnership embeds runtime guardrails natively inside Portkey, giving every AI agent routing through the gateway automatic protection against prompt injection, sensitive data exposure, and policy violations.

TrueFoundry: TrueFoundry provides the AI Gateway control plane for production AI systems, enabling teams to centralize model routing, access control, and governance across AI Agents, tools, and MCP-connected workflows. The Akto integration secures that same traffic path in real time, enforcing guardrails on AI Agents' interactions and MCP tool calls before agents perform actions, with no changes to existing agent code.

Arcade.dev: Arcade provides the MCP runtime that enables agents to take actions securely, with built-in authorization, reliable tool execution, and centralized governance.. The Akto partnership adds a runtime security layer that inspects every tool call before execution and every tool response before it reaches the LLM, blocking prompt injections, redacting sensitive data, and enforcing policy in real time.

LiteLLM: LiteLLM is an open-source AI gateway with 40,000+ GitHub stars, trusted by engineering teams at large enterprises. The Akto integration delivers real-time security guardrails enforcement across every request and response flowing through the LiteLLM proxy.

LangChain: LangChain is one of the most widely adopted ecosystems for building agentic applications, spanning rapid development, stateful multi-step workflows, and observability. The Akto and LangChain partnership brings continuous security visibility and runtime policy enforcement across the full LangChain ecosystem, enabling security teams to monitor agent behavior and enforce guardrails without disrupting how developers build.

Akto + these partners collectively address the most critical risks enterprises face as AI agents move from pilot to production: Prompt injection across the AI agent pipeline, uncontrolled tool access and privilege escalation, sensitive data leakage through LLM responses, visibility gap, shadow AI agents, and ungoverned AI agent usage.

2026 Outlook: Embedding Security into the AI Development Lifecycle

Enterprises that are building AI agents are converging on a clear expectation: security cannot require a separate instrumentation project. Akto partnerships announced today reflect where enterprise AI security programs are heading: Security-by-default in the AI stack and a shift from reactive to continuous AI Security posture.

About Akto

Akto is the leading AI Agent Security platform working with Fortune 1000 security teams, enabling enterprises to govern the adoption of AI agents and MCPs across employee environments and build them securely in the cloud. Learn more at www.akto.io.

Media Contact: Ankita Gupta, [email protected]

SOURCE Akto