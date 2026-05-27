Akto Joins Cloud Security Alliance as AI Corporate Member, Advancing Enterprise-Grade Security for the Agentic AI Era

Strategic membership positions Akto as a leading voice in AI safety standards as enterprises race to deploy autonomous AI agents and MCP-connected systems

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akto, the leader in Agentic AI Security and MCP Security, today announced it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading not-for-profit organization committed to AI, cloud, and Zero Trust cybersecurity education, as an AI Corporate Member. The membership signals Akto's commitment to shaping the security standards that will govern how enterprises deploy AI agents, at a moment when autonomous systems are connecting to sensitive enterprise data, executing real-world actions, and operating well beyond the oversight guardrails that traditional AppSec was built to enforce.

Akto CEO and Co-Founder Ankita Gupta will join CSA's AI Safety Ambassador Program council, bringing Akto's practitioner-level expertise in Agentic AI and MCP Security directly into the working groups shaping the practices, frameworks, and benchmarks that will determine whether enterprise AI adoption is safe or reckless.

Enterprise adoption of AI agents has outpaced the security controls designed to govern them. According to Akto's State of Agentic AI Security Report, 79% of organizations deploying AI agents today lack visibility into what those agents are accessing, what actions they are taking, and whether those actions stay within policy bounds. At the same time, the rapid adoption of Model Context Protocol (MCP), which connects AI models to enterprise tools, databases, and APIs, has dramatically expanded the attack surface, creating a new class of supply chain and privilege escalation risk that most enterprise security stacks were not designed to catch.

"Agentic AI is not a future risk; it is a present one. Enterprises today are deploying autonomous agents, often with no runtime visibility and no controls in place," said Ankita Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Akto. "Joining the CSA as an AI Corporate Member enables us to further our commitment to helping enterprises build concrete, implementable controls for their agentic AI deployments, before their first incident, not after."

"The security risks surrounding agentic AI are real and growing, and enterprises need clear, actionable guidance to stay ahead of them. We're excited to welcome Akto to the Cloud Security Alliance. Their expertise in runtime agent behavior, MCP security, and AI red teaming will be a valuable addition as we work together to advance practical solutions for securing enterprise AI deployments," said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance.

Through the AI Safety Ambassador Program, Akto will contribute to AI security benchmarks, MCP security guidance for enterprises, and agentic AI red teaming standards for pre-deployment testing of autonomous systems.

Learn more about Akto's commitment to the responsible development and implementation of AI at www.akto.io and about the benefits of becoming a CSA AI Corporate Member.

About Akto

Akto is the leading AI Agent Security platform working with Fortune 1000 security teams, enabling enterprises to govern the adoption of AI agents and MCPs across employee environments and build them securely in the cloud. Akto provides continuous discovery, guardrails, and automated AI red teaming, giving organizations the governance they need for the new era of Agentic AI. Learn more at www.akto.io.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by the cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

Media Contact: Ankita Gupta, [email protected]

SOURCE Akto