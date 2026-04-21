Akuvox Launches AKClaw Panel: The World's First Indoor Monitor Optimized for Native OpenClaw™ Execution

XIAMEN, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuvox, a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions, today announced the launch of AKClaw, a groundbreaking 15.6-inch agentic panel optimized for native OpenClaw™ execution. As the world's first indoor monitor of its kind, AKClaw not only transforms home security into a proactive, cognitive defense ecosystem but also serves as a proactive assistant for users' daily life, delivering an unparalleled living experience for luxury residences.

Multimodal Interaction

Interaction with AKClaw is designed to be "no-burden." Users can command their home via natural language interaction or through Instant Messaging (IM) channels such as WhatsApp, Slack, and Discord, enabling seamless remote control of the entire smart home ecosystem.

Google-Certified Versatility

As the world's first GMS-certified Android 14 indoor monitor, AKClaw seamlessly combines this vast ecosystem with OpenClaw's natural language understanding and long-term memory, enabling it to function as a highly proactive life assistant. For instance, when AKClaw detects a conflict between users' commands and Google Calendar, it proactively notifies the user and offers intelligent alternatives to ensure seamless daily management.

Proactive NVR Synergy

Supporting third-part NVR integration, AKClaw leverages LLMs for real-time secondary analysis of anomalies. Beyond basic alerts, it delivers intelligent insights and response measures directly to mobile devices via IM, enabling proactive security management with absolute precision. AKClaw doesn't just display—it understands.

Omni-Sensing & Intelligent Strategy

Supporting the integration of external sensors, AKClaw provides omni-sensing awareness. Upon detection, LLM-powered alerts and response measures are pushed via IM, enabling proactive remote intervention through integrated smart home devices to neutralize risks and minimize damage with absolute precision.

Boundless Future-Proof Innovation

Moving far beyond basic home and security functions, AKClaw offers limitless possibilities through a vast, ever-expanding library of skills. Users can freely select and combine these diverse capabilities to define their own AKClaw, creating a truly bespoke intelligent agent tailored to their unique lifestyle.

From proactive security to seamless life assistance, AKClaw redefines the indoor monitor. By merging GMS-certified ecosystem with OpenClaw's vast skill library, it creates an infinitely scalable AI agent—transforming the control center into an evolving, intelligent brain for the future of smart living.

Disclaimer

OpenClaw™ is a trademark of its respective owner. AKClaw integrates the open-source OpenClaw framework. Akuvox disclaims liability for data loss, security bugs, or system failures caused by OpenClaw.

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