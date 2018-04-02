Al Gore to Speak at University of Maryland's 2018 Spring Commencement

"Vice President Gore's ability to 'look over the horizon' while mastering the intricacies of action has earned him a Nobel Prize and a profound record of public service," said University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh. "We are honored and excited to have him as our commencement speaker."

Gore is the cofounder and chairman of Generation Investment Management, and the founder and chairman of The Climate Reality Project, a nonprofit devoted to solving the climate crisis. He is also a senior partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and a member of Apple Inc.'s board of directors.

Gore was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1976, 1978, 1980, and 1982 and to the U.S. Senate in 1984 and 1990. He was inaugurated as the 45th vice president of the United States on January 20, 1993, and served eight years.

He is the author of the #1 New York Times best-sellers "An Inconvenient Truth" and "The Assault on Reason," and the best-sellers "Earth in the Balance," "Our Choice: A Plan To Solve the Climate Crisis," "The Future: Six Drivers of Global Change," and most recently, The New York Times best-seller "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power."

He is the subject of the documentary movie "An Inconvenient Truth," which won two Oscars in 2006, and a second documentary in 2017, "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power." In 2007, Gore was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, along with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, for "informing the world of the dangers posed by climate change."

About the University of Maryland

