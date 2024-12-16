Alabama Middle School Principal Named Curriculum Associates' 2024 Inspire Award Winner

Kyle Pinckard of Boaz Middle School in Boaz City Schools received the 2024 Inspire Award for his outstanding leadership and performance in using Curriculum Associates' i-Ready program.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyle Pinckard, principal of Boaz Middle School in Alabama's Boaz City Schools District, was named Curriculum Associates' 2024 Inspire Award winner. The award is part of the company's annual Extraordinary Educators™ program, celebrating exemplar teachers around the country. Pinckard was selected from a nationwide sample of administrators for his ability to create strong bonds with school-based teams, taking Curriculum Associates' i-Ready to new levels to support students' academic success.

"Kyle's leadership and dedication to his students is extraordinary," said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "We are honored to present him with this award and know his commitment to excellence will continue inspiring and serving students throughout his career."

Kyle Pinckard is in his seventh year as the Principal of Boaz Middle School, which has used i-Ready for seven years and Ready Classroom Math for four years. Under Pinckard's leadership, Boaz Middle School has experienced tremendous growth. For instance, Boaz Middle School's score on the Alabama State Report Card grew from a 69 in 2017-18 to an 85 in 2021-2022. Increasing the effectiveness of Tier I instruction and standards-based instruction in all content areas has been a focus throughout Pinckard's tenure as principal. In utilizing a data-driven and results-oriented approach, Pinckard's students averaged 200% (two grade levels of growth) in the last school year.

"I am honored to receive this award, as it speaks to the tremendous progress Boaz Middle School students have made through their hard work and dedication," said Pinckard. "The ability to continue working alongside my talented students and faculty is humbling, and I cannot wait to see what else we can achieve together."

Kyle began his career in education as a high school social studies teacher, a position he held for 10 years before moving into a role as Secondary Curriculum Coordinator / Career and Technical Education Director. Pickard credits these roles and his desire to make an impact as his inspiration for pursuing the position of principal.

Kyle holds a B.A. and M.S. in Social Studies Education from Auburn University. He received his add-on administrative certification from Auburn University in 2015.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC