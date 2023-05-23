Alabama Power elects Jill Stork Western Division vice president

News provided by

Alabama Power Company

23 May, 2023, 12:00 ET

Role supports 14 counties, 78 municipalities and 230,000 Alabama Power customers.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Stork has been elected vice president of Alabama Power's Western Division, based in Tuscaloosa. The appointment is effective June 1.

Stork will be responsible for Alabama Power's economic and community development initiatives, as well as external affairs activities for West Alabama. The Western Division encompasses 14 counties and 78 municipalities, serving more than 230,000 Alabama Power customers.

Alabama Power elects Jill Stork Western Division vice president
Alabama Power elects Jill Stork Western Division vice president

Since 2014, Stork has served as area manager for the Mobile Division, where she helped manage the division's community development, economic development, workforce development and local external and governmental affairs efforts.

She began her Alabama Power career in 1995 as a distribution engineer in Mobile Division. She went on to hold positions of increasing responsibility and leadership around the state, including area manager in Southeast Division, Operations manager in Southeast Division, Operations manager in Mobile Division, and Distribution Control Center (DCC) manager in Mobile Division.

Stork serves as vice chairman of the Mobile Area Education Foundation board of directors and on the executive committee of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation. She is past chairman of the Southwest Alabama Workforce Development Council board of directors. She serves on the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee, Bishop State Community College's "Girls Learning About Manufacturing" advisory council, and the Mobile Air Service Task Force.

Stork holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama.

About Alabama Power 
Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

