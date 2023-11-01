Alabama Power Elects New Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Clay Ryan succeeds Zeke Smith, who retired from the company after 40 years in October. 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clay Ryan has been elected senior vice president of External Affairs for Alabama Power, effective immediately.

Ryan will be responsible for Governmental Affairs, Corporate Affairs and Charitable Giving. Zeke Smith, who previously served as Alabama Power's executive vice president of External Affairs, announced his retirement last month after more than forty years with the company.

"Clay is a proven leader who shares our commitment to serving the state," said Alabama Power President and CEO Jeff Peoples. "We look forward to working together to meet the current and future needs of our customers." 

Ryan previously served as the senior vice chancellor for External Affairs for the University of Alabama System, where he was responsible for federal, state and local governmental affairs activities for the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and UAB Health System.

Prior to his time with the University of Alabama System, Ryan chaired the Governmental and Regulatory Affairs practice group at Maynard Nexsen, an Alabama-based law firm with 24 offices across the United States.

Ryan earned a Bachelor of Arts from Birmingham-Southern College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law, where he was editor of the Alabama Law Review. Ryan is a graduate of both Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Alabama and has been recognized in the Birmingham Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40 and Yellowhammer News' Power & Influence 50.

In addition to his new position at Alabama Power, Ryan currently serves as a member of the board of directors of the Business Council of Alabama and has served as a board member of the Glenwood Autism & Behavioral Health Center. He is also chair of the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama's Roundtable. 

About Alabama Power
Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at alabamapower.com.

