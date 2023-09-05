Alabama State University Launches HR Tech Apprenticeship Program to Expand Access to High-Growth Careers

As the first HBCU to partner with Helios, ASU will enable recent graduates to access on-the-job training in fast-growing HR tech industry

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama State University (ASU) today announced the launch of a new apprenticeship program designed to expand access to career opportunities in the field of HR tech. The effort was developed in partnership with Helios Consulting , whose pioneering Rise apprenticeship program equips participants with both the technical and business skills to succeed in HR technology roles.

"The pace of technological change is only getting faster, and higher education institutions have a responsibility – and an opportunity – to keep up," said Dr. Sabrina L. Crowder, AVP for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management at Alabama State University. "Through our partnership with Helios, we're ensuring that ASU students can build upon their college education by mastering the skills needed for success in high-demand fields like HR tech."

Helios is an advisory partner of Workday, the HR tech platform of choice for nearly 10,000 companies worldwide, including half of the Fortune 500. Participants in the Rise program become paid employees of Helios starting from day one of training, and upon completion, can access pathways to join Helios' clients. This new partnership reflects ASU's commitment to helping its students and alumni access career pathways; the institution also recently received a grant from the Truist Foundation to support workforce investment.

"Alabama State University has a well-deserved reputation as an institution committed to fostering economic mobility and opportunity for its community," said Helios President Trevor Lee. "Together, we're shortening the distance from college to career, and helping ASU graduates access great jobs in a fast-growing industry."

For more information about the Rise program, students or recent graduates of ASU can visit www.helios.consulting/rise .

About Alabama State University

Alabama State University is a public historically black college and university based in Montgomery, Alabama. Founded in 1867, Alabama State University has a history of legacy of perseverance, progress, and promise, and a keen focus on developing history makers through its 63-degree programs. Alabama State University Health Services is a full-service onsite health clinic meeting the needs of the student population. The clinic manages acute and chronic conditions, and referrals are made appropriately to specialists as needed. The health center also treats mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. They work closely with the campus Counseling Center to meet the challenges students face related to stress, anxiety, and depression. The staff of healthcare professionals are committed to exceptional customer service that cultivates a healthy community to live, work, and learn.

About Helios

Helios is a certified Workday Advisory partner which helps employers with their implementation journey and expand deployment of Workday's software to improve and streamline their human capital management (HCM) and finance functions. Helios also solves Workday talent needs with Rise, the first apprenticeship program in the Workday ecosystem. Based in St. Paul, MN, Helios prides itself on taking the enterprise view on Workday module deployments to achieve desired business outcomes. Helios' credibility with clients is based on real work delivered to clients that do business around the globe.

https://www.helios.consulting/

