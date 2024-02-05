Alabama Teacher Named to Curriculum Associates' 2024 Class of Extraordinary Educators™

Lindsey Greer of Phenix City Intermediate School in Phenix City receives national recognition for pioneering innovative classroom strategies while driving high expectations and student achievement.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Lindsey Greer of Phenix City Intermediate School in Phenix City, Alabama to its 2024 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplary teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country.

Selected from hundreds of nominations, Greer is among the 32 educators from 19 states and the District of Columbia who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®. Most importantly, Greer has also promoted growth and achievement through formal assessments, pioneered innovative engagement tactics, served as a steward for high expectations and student achievement, and created equitable environments for her students.

"It's hard to overstate the impact teachers have on shaping the lives of students across the country," said Em McCann, senior vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "This year, we are proud to highlight just a small group of these real-life superheroes. Our Extraordinary Educators truly demonstrate the power of teachers to create new opportunities for student success."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles—from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and then finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates employees, previous Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

"Being an educator makes me an automatic lifelong learner," said Greer. "It is vital to be up to date on current topics, trends, etc. in order to connect with my students and build relationships. Once these relationships are built, I can then gain buy-in and focus on curriculum. Becoming an Extraordinary Educator will afford me the opportunity to have a professional learning community I can glean from to be able to have a more significant impact with my students. It will also allow me to share strategies and successes with others so they can have an impact in their own classrooms."

The Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and trailblaze new and unique ways of learning to provide the best service to young learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

This is the fifth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. To learn about Curriculum Associates and the 2024 Extraordinary Educators, visit https://www.curriculumassociates.com/extraordinary-educators.

