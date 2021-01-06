Alabama Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Vonda Ashley of Winterboro High School in Alpine, AL and Frinzetta Boman on Leinkauf Elementary in Mobile, AL to its 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Ashley and Boman are among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators—like so many other educators across the country—has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Vonda and Frinzetta for their hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students they serve."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, who were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I have had the opportunity to use i-Ready and Ready Mathematics from Curriculum Associates in my classroom, and I am very pleased with the quality of resources and the progress that my students have made," said Ashley. "I am looking forward to being a part of the Extraordinary Educator program because this experience will allow me to continue to share, learn, and grow with other educators as we seek out more ways to help our students be successful."

"A friend of mine once said to me, 'Be the change you wish to see in the world,' and because I want to see a change in how we educate and motivate our children, I'm determined to be part of the solution," said Boman. "I am so excited to be a part of the 2021 Extraordinary Educators program because it will offer me the opportunity to continue to be a lifelong learner by collaborating with my colleagues. I would like to walk away with new ideas, new strategies, a circle of friendships, and the chance to have shared my experiences to help motivate and captivate others to join us on this magnificent journey of educating our adults of tomorrow. Motivation is the key."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in 65 percent of Alabama's school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/2021-Class.

