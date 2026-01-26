Ellevation Education Launches Benchmark Assessment to Support English Learners and Educators with Timely Growth Data

New assessment strengthens Ellevation's unified ELD platform

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellevation Education, a Curriculum Associates company, today announced the launch of Ellevation Benchmark, a new English language proficiency (ELP) assessment designed to help educators monitor English Learner growth throughout the school year and to drive meaningful language development for English Learners nationwide.

Most districts rely on annual ELP assessments that arrive too late to inform instruction, leaving educators guessing whether students are making progress and where to adjust supports. Ellevation Benchmark empowers English Learner educators with timely language development insights up to three times per year through short, 20-minute assessments across the four major language domains: speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

"Teachers and districts lack timely, actionable insight into English Learner student progress, making it difficult to differentiate instruction, track growth, and ensure students meet language proficiency goals," said Marion Kennedy Amos, CEO of Ellevation. "In an environment where district leaders increasingly expect integrated technology solutions, Ellevation Benchmark provides reliable growth data and the tools to act on this data, supporting English language development in one unified solution."

Many current benchmark assessments operate as standalone tools, requiring additional systems to translate results into instructional action. Data from Ellevation Benchmark is fully integrated with instructional planning and professional learning tools across Ellevation's product suite. This integration enables educators to manage growth, compliance, and teacher practice within a single, unified platform.

English Learner educators can use Ellevation Benchmark to measure language proficiency growth by:

Tracking student progress with timely domain-level insights up to three times per year

with timely domain-level insights up to three times per year Reducing testing burden through short, 20-minute assessments

through short, 20-minute assessments Guiding instruction with real-time data to focus support where it's needed most

to focus support where it's needed most Informing teacher practice by connecting insights directly to instructional planning

"Providing educators with timely, actionable data has been and continues to be one of our driving beliefs," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Ellevation Benchmark launches at a time when school districts are looking to unify fragmented systems and support consistent student progress. We are excited to be part of that effort, ensuring that all students are supported with the right tools and instructional materials on their path to proficiency."

Ellevation Benchmark is now available and launches alongside several updates across Ellevation's ELD solution, including analytics tools to help identify how educators interact with instructional strategies and streamlined reporting capabilities for core English Learner program compliance. To learn more, register for an informational webinar on February 18 and visit the Ellevation blog.

About Ellevation Education

Ellevation Education is the nation's leading Grades K–12 software solution built specifically for English Learners and the educators who serve them. Founded in 2011 and acquired by Curriculum Associates Inc. in 2021, Ellevation is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and supports English Learner programs in more than 1,900 school districts across the United States, collectively serving more than 50 percent of the nation's English Learners. Its mission is to help all English Learners achieve their highest aspirations.





About Curriculum Associates

Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company dedicated to making Grades K–12 classrooms better for more than 17 million students and one million educators nationwide. The company's connected suite of i-Ready® solutions unites adaptive assessment, personalized instruction, and core curriculum in English language arts and mathematics—supported by expert professional learning and service teams—alongside Ellevation for Multilingual Learners and Stile Education® for middle school science. Through its innovation hub, AI Labs, Curriculum Associates designs forward-looking technologies educators can trust. The company measures success by the impact it makes on student outcomes and is honored to support the extraordinary work of teachers every day.

Media inquiries: [email protected]

