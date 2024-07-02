Alafair Biosciences Awarded Synthetic Implantable Products Agreement with Premier, Inc. for VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., is revolutionizing soft tissue protection with innovative hydrogel medical devices, today announced that its flagship product, VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap), has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. Effective July 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for VersaWrap. VersaWrap is a class II medical device that allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes.

VersaWrap is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement for peripheral nerves, tendons, and surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles. Our innovative technology allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes.

"We are honored that Premier and its members reviewed our technology and awarded Alafair an agreement," stated John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "This agreement provides a meaningful opportunity for Alafair to broaden VersaWrap's reach to Premier members, clinicians, and, most importantly, patients nationwide. We anticipate this agreement to further fuel our momentum and enable us to continue delivering over 100% year-over-year growth."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair is a privately held medical device company developing and marketing an innovative product portfolio based on its proprietary hydrogel technology. The mission of Alafair is to revolutionize surgical care with our versatile hydrogel technology, delivering unparalleled value to patients, surgeons, and healthcare facilities by enhancing soft tissue protection and by elevating patient outcomes. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement for peripheral nerves, tendons, and surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles. Our innovative technology allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes. VersaWrap offers unique surgical flexibility as the only tendon and nerve protector that can be delivered either as a sheet or as a flowable gel.

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.