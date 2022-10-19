Alafair Biosciences is Named a Best Place to Work by Austin Business Journal

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, announced today that it has been selected as one of Austin Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work. To view the complete article, click here.

With over 200 company-applicants across all industries, Austin Business Journal distinguished Alafair Biosciences as 14th in the ranking of Best Places to Work in Austin, Texas (micro-sized category 10-24 employees).

ABJ Best Places to Work logo

"Quantum Workplace, which works with Business Journals around the country on this kind of research, surveyed these nominees in March and April," said Will Anderson, Managing Editor, Austin Business Journal. "Participants were asked to answer questions pertaining to six 'key dimensions': communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership."

"We are honored to be named one of the Austin Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work," said John Joyoprayitno, Alafair co-founder and CEO. "This recognition is a testament to Alafair's commitment to building a culture where our employees are supported and can thrive in both their professional and personal lives."

About Austin Business Journal

The Austin Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching 500K+ readers each month.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc. (www.alafairbiosciences.com)

Alafair Biosciences develops plant-based medical devices based on its proprietary technology with a portfolio of 28 issued and 8 pending patents. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.