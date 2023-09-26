Alafair Biosciences Selected to Exhibit VersaWrap® at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

News provided by

Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 15:31 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences has been selected to exhibit VersaWrap, a class II medical device, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on Oct. 3 in Grapevine, Texas.

Continue Reading
VersaWrap is an ultrathin, sutureless, bioresorbable hydrogel implant that forms a gelatinous layer around target tissues such as tendons, peripheral nerve and surrounding soft tissues, facilitating gliding during healing and reducing postoperative tethering. VersaWrap may be implanted as a sheet or as a gel (via syringe).
VersaWrap is an ultrathin, sutureless, bioresorbable hydrogel implant that forms a gelatinous layer around target tissues such as tendons, peripheral nerve and surrounding soft tissues, facilitating gliding during healing and reducing postoperative tethering. VersaWrap may be implanted as a sheet or as a gel (via syringe).

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers a limited number of selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's hospital customers and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety, or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.

VersaWrap is an ultrathin, sutureless, bioresorbable hydrogel implant that forms a gelatinous layer around target tissues such as tendons, peripheral nerve and surrounding soft tissues, facilitating gliding during healing and reducing postoperative tethering. VersaWrap may be implanted as a sheet or as a gel (via syringe) and is used primarily by hand surgeons, foot & ankle surgeons, and spine surgeons in a wide variety of procedures.

"We are very excited to participate in the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange," said John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "Helping healthcare providers care for patients is important work, and we are eager to showcase VersaWrap to demonstrate exactly how it can help improve care."

"Suppliers come to the Exchange hoping to be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product's unique qualities," said Kelly Flaharty, Senior Director of Contract Services, Vizient. "We are pleased to include this technology in the group selected to participate."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc. (www.alafairbiosciences.com)
Alafair is privately-held company developing HA-rich class II medical devices based on its proprietary technology with a portfolio of 28 issued and 8 pending patents. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States. The Inc. 5000 List ranks Alafair Biosciences as #23 in Health Products for 2023.

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Also from this source

Alafair Biosciences featured on the 2023 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.