Alair Homes Kirkland Champions Recovery with Renovation of Lakeside-Milam Recovery Center, Addressing Addiction in the Construction Industry

Alair Homes Kirkland, a leader in the custom home construction and renovation industry, proudly announces the completion of a special renovation project at Lakeside-Milam Recovery Center. This project underscores Alair Homes Kirkland's commitment to tackling the significant issue of addiction within the construction industry and supporting community health.

Alair Homes Kirkland Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Lakeside-Milam Recovery Center

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the construction industry has one of the highest rates of substance use disorders among all industry sectors. Their reports indicate that approximately 16.5% of construction workers are diagnosed with substance use disorders.

Renovation Driven by Personal Recovery and Industry Needs

The renovation, led by Alair Kirkland partner Stacy Eakman—who personally overcame addiction with the help of Lakeside-Milam—aims to strengthen resources for those facing similar challenges. By enhancing the facility's capabilities, the project enables the center to expand its services and better support individuals battling addiction, and focus investments that would have supported the renovation into support programs.

Statement from Stacy Eakman, Partner at Alair Homes Kirkland:

"This renovation project is deeply meaningful to me, both personally and professionally. In the construction industry, we encounter some of the highest rates of substance abuse across all professions. With this initiative, we're doing more than just upgrading a facility; we're laying down the groundwork for recovery and shining a light of hope for our colleagues in construction. Our goal is to motivate the wider construction community to engage actively in crucial education, raise awareness, and drive transformative change."

Quote from Carl Kester, CEO of Lakeside-Milam Recovery Center:

"Alair Homes Kirkland's generous renovation has enhanced our facilities, enabling us to redirect funds that would have been used for infrastructure improvements directly into our support programs. This improves our ability to make a more significant, immediate impact on our patients' lives. Stacy's personal commitment and the diligent efforts of the Alair team exemplify a deep dedication to combating addiction at its core, where it is desperately needed."

Highlighting Industry-Specific Challenges

The construction industry experiences higher rates of substance abuse than many other sectors, a fact that Alair Homes Kirkland is actively addressing through direct community involvement and advocacy. This project is part of a broader initiative by the Alair Homes network of companies across Canada and the USA to foster safer work environments and support recovery, setting a precedent for industry responsibility towards its workers.

About Alair Homes Kirkland

Alair Homes Kirkland is renowned for its commitment to excellence and integrity in building and renovations. Known for transforming visions into reality, Alair Homes prioritizes a seamless and transparent client experience, contributing positively to the communities it serves.

About Lakeside-Milam Recovery Center

WASHINGTON'S PREMIER DRUG & ALCOHOL RECOVERY CENTERS

Over the past 40 years, Lakeside-Milam has helped over 100,000 addicts and alcoholics transform their lives. With seven locations across western Washington, quality care has never been more accessible. Our highly trained staff provide services including residential inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, intervention services, family programs, medical support services, and legal support services. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, please call today.

