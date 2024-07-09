Alair Homes Welcomes Red Tree Builders and Unveils Alair Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alair Homes®, North America's largest privately held custom home building and renovation company, is proud to welcome Red Tree Builders into its esteemed network of independently owned builders to launch Alair Asheville in North Carolina. This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing sustainable building practices and luxury standards in Western North Carolina and beyond.

(L to R) - Brandon Bryant (Partner with Alair Asheville), Amanda Bryant, Meredith Switzer (Executive Director, All Souls Counseling Center), Rob Cecil (President of Alair), and Aimee Spring-Cecil. Photo by: Fiasco Media (CNW Group/Alair Enterprises Ltd.)

Founded in 2006 by Brandon Bryant, Red Tree Builders has been a beacon of excellence in Asheville, NC, celebrated for its dedication to sustainable building and community engagement. Bryant, a Master Certified Green Professional Builder (MasterCGP), has garnered national recognition for championing mental health and wellness in the construction industry. His leadership has been celebrated, as he has received several prestigious awards such as Top 40 Under 40 for Builder Magazine and being named a finalist for Best Young Green Professional from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Bryant's commitment to green and sustainable practices in construction has garnered him repeat invitations to speak at the International Builders' Show. He was also recognized as the NAHB 2017 Green Professional Designee of the year, and in 2023 was awarded for Excellence in Mental Health Advocacy for his support with the development of the NAHB and NCHBA Member Mental Health and Well Being initiative. Working to provide safe and affordable housing to the people of North Carolina, Bryant also serves as Immediate Past President for the North Carolina Home Builders Association, joining Alair Homes Hickory partner, Cody Byrd who holds the seat of President.

Rob Cecil, President of Alair®, emphasizes the strategic value of this partnership: "Red Tree Builders' expertise in sustainable and eco-building will enrich our collective offerings across over 100 Alair locations throughout Canada and the USA. This integration reinforces our commitment to setting new standards in quality and environmental stewardship."

Duane Johns, Regional Partner with Alair Homes, welcomes Red Tree Builders into the Alair network: "Brandon Bryant and the exceptional team he has assembled bring unparalleled expertise and a commitment to excellence that perfectly complements Alair' values. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of luxury construction and delivering outstanding value to our homeowners."

Brandon Bryant reflects on joining the Alair network: "Partnering with Alair Homes provides Red Tree Builders access to a vast network of resources, enabling us to amplify our impact and uphold our rebel-luxury ethos in home construction. This union allows us to continue our tradition of innovation while maintaining our unwavering dedication to sustainable building practices."

Alair Asheville recently celebrated its official launch with a celebration of Rebel Luxe Art and local Asheville artistry at The Radical in Asheville, North Carolina. The event supported All Souls Counseling Center, an organization providing quality mental health services and support to individuals and families in Western North Carolina. The launch event raised more than $13,000 for this organization, showcasing Alair Asheville's commitment to community welfare and support, and marking its first contribution to the Alair Cares program.

As Alair Asheville integrates into the Alair Homes collective, the stage is set for a future of transformative home construction, where innovation meets tradition to redefine the art of building homes.

About Alair®:

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly growing network of franchises since 2012, Alair has become a trusted name in over 100 locations across North America. Our distinctive approach is cemented in partnerships with esteemed architects, proficient trade partners, and innovative designers, ensuring homeowners a distinctive construction management experience. Striving for continuous improvement through our proprietary Client Control® construction project management methodology, Alair is dedicated to delivering meticulously crafted, beautiful homes while ensuring a transparent, client-focused journey from conception to completion. Learn more at www.AlairHomes.com

SOURCE Alair Enterprises Ltd.