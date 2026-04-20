CaringKind Strengthens Board of Directors with Three Leaders in Aging, Alzheimer's Research, and Finance

"The need for dementia care and support has never been greater, and these three leaders bring exactly the expertise CaringKind needs to meet this moment," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind. "We have an operator who runs aging-services businesses at scale, a financial services CEO who understands how to govern complex organizations, and a research leader who has helped move more than 50 drugs through approval. They strengthen a board already deeply committed to the families we serve."

"I was drawn to CaringKind because of how deeply they care—not just about the disease, but about the people living through it every day. They have created a model where no family has to face Alzheimer's alone, offering guidance, dignity, and support at every step. That kind of mission, backed by decades of leadership, is incredibly powerful. Joining this board felt like a responsibility, not just an opportunity," said Sean Stanton, Co-Founder and CEO of K2 Medical Research.

The new directors join the board as CaringKind prepares for its 30th Anniversary Forget-Me-Not Gala on June 8, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street, and continues to grow initiatives including 100 Women of Impact.

Bal Agrawal

Founder and CEO, LifeWorx

Bal Agrawal is the Founder and CEO of LifeWorx, a leading provider of in-home senior care and lifestyle services across the greater New York and Florida markets. Over four decades, he has built LifeWorx into an organization recognized for exceptional client satisfaction and its commitment to trusted, skilled, and reliable care.

A graduate of IIT Mumbai and MIT, Bal began his career as an officer at Praxair/Linde before channeling his personal experience as a caregiver — to his late wife and to his son — into building a company designed to support families navigating complex care needs. He serves on the Board of Overseers at the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) and has previously served on the boards of Westchester United Way and Open Door.

Michael Ferik

Chief Executive Officer, Prosperity Life

Michael Ferik is the Chief Executive Officer of Prosperity Life, a JAB-owned, U.S.-based insurance company providing retirement and protection solutions with more than $29 billion in assets under management. He brings more than three decades of leadership across the U.S. insurance industry.

Prior to Prosperity Life, Michael served as Head of Individual Markets at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, where he led a portfolio spanning life and disability insurance, annuities, and wealth management. He previously served as Guardian's Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the financial, risk, actuarial, and internal audit functions. Earlier in his career he held senior roles at AXA Equitable, McKinsey & Company, and Manulife. Michael holds a B.S. in Actuarial Science and Economics from the University of Toronto and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Sean Stanton

Co-Founder and CEO, K2 Medical Research

Sean Stanton has devoted three decades to building high-performing clinical research sites dedicated to advancing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other conditions. He is the Co-Founder of K2 Medical Research, a clinical research organization focused on beating Alzheimer's disease, and previously co-founded Compass Research — at one time the largest single clinical trial site in the world, later acquired and integrated into Thermo Fisher's healthcare network.

To date, Sean has led the start-up of 27 clinical trial sites, six inpatient hospitals, and 19 outpatient clinics, supporting more than 5,000 clinical trials and over 50 drug approvals. He is a founding member of the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative, a Strategic Advisor to the Global Alzheimer's Platform, and serves on the board of the Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center and the Board of Trustees at Western University of Health Sciences. Deeply affected by Alzheimer's disease in his own family, Sean has made advancing research and empowering families his life's mission.

About CaringKind

For nearly 50 years, CaringKind has been the trusted partner in Alzheimer's and dementia care, walking alongside individuals, families, and care partners from the earliest signs of change through every stage of the journey. Through education, counseling, support groups, a 24/7 helpline staffed by dementia specialists, and community programs, CaringKind delivers the knowledge and connection families need, all free of charge. If you need help, reach out at 646-744-2900 or wearecaringkind.org

Media:

Courtney Dawson

Chief Marketing Officer, CaringKind

[email protected]

SOURCE CaringKind