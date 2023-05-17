Alaska Air Group to webcast from the Bank of America Securities 30th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will webcast a fireside chat with CFO Shane Tackett at 8:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, May 18, 2023, from the Bank of America Airlines Conference. The presentation will be webcast live at https://investor.alaskaair.com.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

