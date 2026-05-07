California dreaming - Alaska Airlines expands route network from Santa Rosa and returns to Long Beach with connection to Seattle

Three new routes from Santa Rosa to Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho will start service in November

Service between Long Beach, CA and Seattle will return after a decade-long hiatus with two daily flights

SEATTLE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines continues to expand destination options for guests across California with the addition of four new nonstop routes from Santa Rosa and Long Beach. Tickets for each new route are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

Alaska Airlines' newest routes

"Alaska is committed to California, and we're proud to offer guests across the state even more options for their next vacation or work trip," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska. "Whether you're in Santa Rosa looking for a winter escape to the snow or sun, or a SoCal traveler looking for a convenient alternative to the region's busiest airports, this expansion has you covered."

Wine country goes west

Alaska was the first carrier to bring commercial service to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) nearly two decades ago and has remained the largest airline serving Santa Rosa. Salt Lake City and Boise, both currently unserved markets from the North Bay, will connect guests to the slopes just in time for ski season to kick off. Phoenix rounds out the route map with a popular destination that brings the current nonstop total from Santa Rosa to 12.

City Pair Start Date Season/End

Date Frequency Aircraft Santa Rosa-

Sonoma, CA –

Boise, ID Nov. 1, 2026 April 19, 2027 Up to daily E175 Santa Rosa-

Sonoma, CA –

Phoenix, AZ Nov. 1, 2026 April 21, 2027 Daily E175 Santa Rosa-

Sonoma, CA – Salt

Lake City, UT Nov. 1, 2026 April 21, 2027 Up to daily E175

For guests looking to explore all that northern California's wine country has to offer, Alaska's Wine Flies Free program is an essential travel companion. The program, which debuted in 2007, makes it easier for travelers to bring home their favorite bottles of wine from Santa Rosa. Atmos™ Rewards members can check an entire case – up to 12 bottles of wine – for free.

A long-awaited return to Long Beach

After a decade-long hiatus from serving Long Beach, Alaska will be back with twice daily flights to Seattle beginning in September. This year-round flight provides convenient access to all that southern California has to offer, whether guests are in search of beach time or a theme park. Hawaiian Airlines already connects Long Beach Municipal Airport (LGB) to Honolulu and Kahului, Maui.

City Pair Start Date Season/End Date Frequency Aircraft Seattle – Long

Beach, CA Sept. 8, 2026 Year-round 2x Daily 737

With the addition of the Long Beach-Seattle route, Alaska will be the only airline to fly between Seattle and all five of the major LA Basin airports and will continue to serve more California airports year-round than any other airline.

Staying connected

Alaska continues to lead the industry as the only airline in the world with its entire regional fleet equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi. That means each of the new routes out of Santa Rosa will offer seamless, gate-to-gate connectivity for streaming and browsing when guests sign into a new onboard Wi-Fi portal thanks to T-Mobile. Atmos Rewards membership is free and allows guests to enjoy complimentary onboard Wi-Fi while earning points toward future travel. Starlink Wi-Fi is coming to Alaska's mainline fleet, which will serve Long Beach, throughout 2026.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines