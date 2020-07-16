Alaska Airlines adds 12 new destinations in 2020 from LAX

The added service builds on five recent additional routes that link LAX to cities across the West for a total of 12 new routes this year. Alaska will fly to 35 nonstop destinations from LAX this winter with a strong platform for future growth. Tickets for all flights are available for purchase at alaskaair.com with fares starting as low as $39 one way.

The new routes will connect Alaska's guests in Southern California to destinations in Florida (Fort Myers and Tampa); Hawaii (Kona and Lihue); Montana (Bozeman) and Oregon (Eugene and Medford). Service starts on Oct. 1 for the Oregon markets, and between Nov. 20 and December 18 for the remaining destinations.

"LAX is one of Alaska's important hub markets and continues to offer valuable opportunities for selective expansion," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. "The addition of these 12 new routes from LAX along with our upcoming membership in the oneworld alliance sets the stage for future growth."

Alaska will also start new service in November from additional West Coast airports: Seattle-Fort Myers; Portland-Fort Lauderdale; and San Diego-Fort Lauderdale. The added service to Fort Lauderdale complements Alaska's existing nonstop service to Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Alaska will operate 14 routes between the West Coast and Florida this coming winter.

Newly Announced Service at LAX:

Start Date Destination Frequency Aircraft Oct. 1, 2020 Eugene, Ore. Daily E175 Oct. 1, 2020 Medford, Ore. Daily E175 Nov. 20, 2020 Bozeman, Mont. Daily E175 Nov. 20, 2020 Fort Myers, Fla. 4x Weekly 737 Nov. 20, 2020 Tampa, Fla. Daily 737 Dec. 17, 2020 Kona, Island of Hawaii 3x Weekly 737 Dec. 18, 2020 Lihue, Kauai 4x Weekly 737

Recently Added New Service at LAX:

Start Date Destination Frequency Aircraft January 2020 Redmond, Ore. Daily E175 January 2020 Spokane, Wash. 2x Daily E175 March 2020 Boise, Idaho 2x Daily E175 March 2020 Missoula, Mont. Daily E175 Sept. 1, 2020 Fresno, Calif. 2x Daily E175

Newly Announced Service at SEA, PDX and SAN:

Start Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft Nov. 20, 2020 Portland – Fort Lauderdale 4x Weekly 737 Nov. 21, 2020 Seattle – Fort Myers 4x Weekly 737 Nov. 21, 2020 San Diego – Fort Lauderdale 3x Weekly 737

Alaska's guests can currently connect with the airline's 16 Global Partners at gateway airports on the West Coast, including LAX, to fly to more than 800 destinations around the globe. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with the airline's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program.

At Alaska, the safety of its guests and employees is always a top priority. Recently, nearly 100 actions have been taken to keep everyone safe. The airline emphasizes a layered approach to safety, which starts with the requirement that all employees and guests to wear a face mask or covering through the airport and onboard, with few exceptions. Flyers must also take a health agreement at check-in to acknowledge and attest to their willingness to adhere to the mask policy. Non-compliance could result in the issuance of a yellow card to remind guests of the importance of wearing a mask. Other layers of safety include physical distancing onboard; enhanced cleaning of aircraft; hospital-grade HEPA air filters; an air filtration system that brings fresh, outside air into the cabin every three minutes; reduced onboard service to limit interactions; hand-sanitizing stations throughout the journey and more.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

