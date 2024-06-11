Alaska Airlines adds British Airways flights to London at alaskaair.com

Our guests can now purchase nonstop British Airways flights between London and Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego and other cities directly at alaskaair.com

SEATTLE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is expanding our long-standing partnership with British Airways, a founding member of the oneworld alliance, to now enable our guests to purchase convenient, nonstop flights to London directly at alaskaair.com. Guests can buy British Airways flights at alaskaair.com for a seamless travel experience between London Heathrow and Alaska's gateway airports in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego as well as Chicago and New York JFK.

London is one of the most searched-for international destinations on alaskaair.com, with service between Seattle and London being one of the most in-demand routes for our guests in the Pacific Northwest.

"We're excited to add our longstanding partner, British Airways, to our growing portfolio of alaskaair.com book direct airlines," said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer for Alaska Airlines. "London is one the most requested global gateways by our guests and no one serves it better than British Airways and the oneworld alliance."

British Airways offers significant service to London from our key West Coast gateways that can be purchased directly on alaskaair.com: Seattle (two daily flights); Portland (daily flight); San Francisco (two daily flights); Los Angeles (three daily flights); and San Diego (two daily flights). Flyers can also book British Airways nonstop flights from Chicago (three daily flights) and New York JFK (eight daily flights) on our website. British Airways tickets purchased on alaskaair.com are for flights beginning on June 18 and beyond. Starting later this year, guests will also be able to purchase Alaska flights connecting to British Airways, along with flights beyond London on British Airways.

"We are extending our partnership with our fellow oneworld member Alaska Airlines to offer travelers seamless access to British Airways flights to London directly at alaskaair.com," said British Airways Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff. "It will enhance the travel experience for our customers, providing convenient connections between London Heathrow and Alaska's key gateway airports. We look forward to connecting even more travelers between the Pacific Northwest and the UK capital."

When booking a British Airways flight directly at alaskaair.com, Mileage Plan members earn 100% of the miles they fly – one mile for every mile flown.* For lengthy overseas roundtrips, that's thousands of Mileage Plan miles earned. Our members earn 100% elite qualifying miles (EQMs) when booking partner flights on alaskaair.com, such as British Airways flights.* And status with us equals matching tier status within oneworld and all the benefits that come with it.

All flights purchased on alaskaair.com with the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card earn triple miles, and that includes overseas flights on our partners including British Airways. Every dollar spent is three miles earned when using our credit card to purchase all flights on our site.

In addition to purchasing tickets, Mileage Plan members can also redeem their miles for flights on British Airways.

* Saver or basic economy tickets are excluded.

The Alaska Airlines credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A., Inc.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About British Airways

As a global airline and the UK's flag carrier, British Airways has been flying its customers to where they need to be for more than 100 years. The airline connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain, operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business, codeshare and franchise partners. British Airways flies to more than 200 destinations across 75 countries. Its principal place of business is London, with its main home at Heathrow Terminal 5. In September 2021, British Airways launched its sustainability programme, BA Better World, committing to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does and with a clear roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves around 1,000 destinations across the globe. The British Airways Americas press office can be contacted at [email protected]. To book visit BA.com and connect on Facebook @BritishAirways and Instagram @british_airways.

