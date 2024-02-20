Alaska Airlines adds exclusively brewed beer in unique can to premium beverage line-up

Two beloved Pacific Northwest brands come together to create the 'Cloud Cruiser,' a co-branded IPA now being served 30k feet in the air and in select lounges

SEATTLE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is now serving its first-ever custom craft beer exclusively brewed for the carrier by Seattle-based Fremont Brewing. Alaska's newest IPA will be offered complimentary in First and Premium Class, for purchase in the Main Cabin and served in select lounges.

"The only place you'll be able to find this one-of-a-kind craft beer is if you're flying on Alaska or in our lounges." Post this The ‘Cloud Cruiser’ is the result of two beloved and popular Pacific Northwest brands coming together to create a top-tier beverage to add to Alaska Airline's premium line-up. Alaska's first-ever custom crafted beer, exclusively brewed for the carrier by Seattle-based Fremont Brewing, will be offered complimentary in First and Premium Class and for purchase in the Main Cabin and served in select lounges. Alaska and Fremont creative artists worked collaboratively from brainstorming ideas for the co-branded can to the final drawing board.

"The 'Cloud Cruiser' is the result of two beloved and popular Pacific Northwest brands coming together to create a top-tier beverage to add to our premium line-up," said Todd Traynor-Corey, Alaska Airlines managing director of guest products. "The only place in the world you'll be able to find this one-of-a-kind craft beer is if you're flying on Alaska or in one of our lounges. We have already received feedback from the first guests to taste our new premium West Coast product who say they can't wait to fly us again and order another can of 'Cloud Cruiser.'"

Fremont Brewing, which crafts small batch artisan beers in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle using the very best local ingredients, worked closely with Alaska to produce a variety of blends to taste test 30,000 feet in the air before both companies chose the bright orange, melon and tropical notes of the brewery's India pale ale.

"'Cloud Cruiser' IPA is brewed with a select blend of malts and Washington grown to stay fresh in the air with you," said Matt Lincecum, Fremont Brewing's Founder and Owner. "Fremont crafted 'Cloud Cruiser' using years of experience providing beer to Alaska's flights across the country. Brewed Fresh to be Brought Fresh to you. Because Fresh Beer Matters!"

The uniquely designed can showcases an Alaska Airlines 737-8 MAX soaring among the clouds above a retro-inspired backdrop of snow-capped mountains, trees and water synonymous with Washington state.

"The collaboration between Alaska and Fremont is not just about the artwork on the can, it is the story of two Seattle-based brands that share common values, coming together to create a remarkable product we hope brings a smile to our guests who drink it," said Jonny Mack, Alaska's studio creative manager. "We felt that a national park inspired design with one of our aircraft, in Alaska colors, speaks to our roots in the Pacific Northwest. The creativity and thoughtfulness that went into the design of this can is just another example of bringing to life our value of 'Being Remarkable.' It's amazing to be part of an Alaska Air first and I'll raise a can of 'Cloud Cruiser' to many more!"

"It was a pleasure collaborating with the Alaska Airlines team to develop the Cloud Cruiser can -- representing the iconic Alaska Airlines plane and logo in the sunset sky against the background of the Cascade Mountain range -- we had fun using every color we could squeeze onto this can," said Dan Stuckey, Fremont Brewing Graphics Manager.

About Fremont Brewing

We are a family-owned craft brewery founded in 2009. We brew small-batch artisan beers for your life's adventures, made with the best local ingredients we can find. We do our best each and every day to meet you at your best…Because Beer Matters!

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

