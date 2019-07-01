Alaska Airlines adds more "sun" with expanded wintertime flying to leisure destinations

SEATTLE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Northwest is filled with long, sunny days right now. But it's time to start planning sun-splashed getaways for when the darker days of winter return.

Alaska Airlines is ready to take flyers to sunny destinations – from warm beaches and poolside lounge chaises to snow-covered mountains. The airline is increasing service to popular sun spots this winter with plenty of choices for nearly any vacation itinerary:

Increasing service to Florida with eight daily nonstop flights offered aboard Alaska's Boeing 737-900ER aircraft featuring power at every seat, the Most Movies In The Sky, industry-leading comfort in premium cabins and award-winning service at every seat

Second daily flight between Seattle and Tampa starting Dec. 19

Second daily flight between Seattle and Fort Lauderdale starting Nov. 5

Second peak day flight between Portland and Orlando starting Jan. 7

Third peak day flight between Seattle and Orlando starting Jan. 7

and starting Even more service to Hawaii with the introduction of a third daily flight between Seattle and Maui (starting Nov. 21 ), in addition to a recently added third daily flight between Seattle and Honolulu

with the introduction of a third daily flight between and (starting ), in addition to a recently added third daily flight between and Further investing in our popular service to Palm Springs with 10 peak daily departures between the Pacific Northwest and Palm Springs this winter, including the addition of:

with 10 peak daily departures between the Pacific Northwest and this winter, including the addition of: A third daily flight between Portland and Palm Springs starting Jan. 7

and starting

A recently announced new daily flight between Everett (Paine Field) and Palm Springs starting Nov. 5

starting Expanding access between Seattle and Bozeman, Montana , starting Jan. 7 with a fourth peak day flight to this popular ski destination. Alaska is the only airline to offer daily, year-round service between Seattle and Bozeman .

"As the leading airline in the Pacific Northwest, we're excited to offer even more service to sun-soaked locales this winter," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of Alliances and Capacity Planning. "Whether it's a weekend getaway to Palm Springs or the trip of a lifetime to Asia, Alaska, together with our Global Partners, is proud to offer more nonstops to more destinations than any other carrier serving Seattle."

With Alaska Airlines, Mileage Plan members can travel and earn miles to more than 900 destinations around the globe through a unique network of Global Partners. Members of the award-winning loyalty program can earn miles faster, get elite status sooner and redeem miles for award travel. Learn more and join for free at https://www.alaskaair.com/mileageplan.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

