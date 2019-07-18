Alaska Airlines and aircraft technicians ratify final Transition Agreement in Virgin America merger

SEATTLE, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines' 900 Airbus and Boeing aircraft technicians, who are represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have ratified a Transition Agreement and an Integrated Seniority List.

This ratification vote will combine the Boeing and Airbus technicians into a single group, a crucial step in the Alaska Airlines-Virgin America merger. The agreement includes wage increases, retirement enhancements, and job protections, among other improvements. An overwhelming number of technicians participated in the vote.

"The strong participation from our technicians in this ratification process is a positive step forward for our maintenance team," said Constance von Muehlen, senior vice presidents of Maintenance and Engineering. "I look forward to the next steps with our technicians and AMFA in supporting both our Boeing and Airbus fleets safely and compliantly. I am confident that our technicians and guests will see the benefits of us working as one team."

With this vote, all represented groups at Alaska will now be operating under single agreements.

"I want to express my appreciation to the Alaska Aircraft Maintenance Technicians during the transition period," said Bret Oestreich, AMFA National Director. "Their commitment, patience and professionalism during this time frame is commendable. This agreement addresses a needed increase in immediate stimulus in comparison to the other work groups on property, on economic and retirement incentives, station protections and work rule benefits for our unified members, which continues to show the diligence of AMFA in the bargaining process."

