The platform will help streamline the maintenance planning process to improve performance and reduce aircraft-on-ground time.

Alaska made an investment in the Texas-based AI company

SEATTLE and AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today announced an investment and strategic, multiyear partnership with Tailsight, an AI-powered maintenance planning and optimization platform. Alaska is the first major airline to deploy Tailsight's platform, marking its formal market entry after close collaboration and development. The platform aims to improve the maintenance planning process, focusing on the downstream operational key performance indicators that matter most, including labor and parts utilization and reducing aircraft-on-ground (AOG) time. The announcement comes days before MRO Americas 2026 in Orlando, Florida, where Tailsight will showcase how its technology connects maintenance constraints, operational context and planner workflows in one shared system.

Alaska Airlines and Tailsight launch AI-powered maintenance planning solution

"Tailsight will transform Alaska's maintenance operations by offering real-time insights beyond current capabilities," said Nathan Engel, vice president of maintenance operations at Alaska Airlines. "What gives me the most confidence is the team behind the product. For nearly two years, we have worked closely together to define requirements, shape the software and test it in real-world conditions. That depth of partnership is why we believe Tailsight can scale: it's built by aviation experts and engineers."

This milestone also highlights the airlines Alaska Accelerate strategy to invest in AI-driven software companies that enhance operations and generate long-term value as they expand.

A new standard for maintenance planning

Tailsight brings together fragmented inputs from maintenance systems, flight schedules, staffing, station capability rules and parts availability to create a constraint aware planning environment for airline technical operations. The platform creates optimized maintenance plans that account for real world constraints of labor, parts, station capability and aircraft readiness. The high-speed optimization engine helps planners generate, compare and refine maintenance plans in real time.

Tailsight is built to provide a shared operational view of the fleet and station-level context, with key constraints surfaced so technical operations teams can:

Coordinate planning and execution with one view of work packages, constraints and readiness.

Align labor, parts and station capacity more effectively.

Adapt plans faster as conditions change so teams can coordinate to improve utilization across fleets and stations.

Over the past two years, Alaska's maintenance team has worked side by side with Tailsight to design the initial product requirements and software specifications and to validate the platform against real operational scenarios and airline-specific constraints. Looking ahead, Alaska and Tailsight will continue partnering on deployment, integration and ongoing product enhancements, using operational lessons learned to further strengthen the platform.

"Maintenance planning sits at the center of airline reliability, but the tools supporting it have lagged behind the operational complexity that teams manage every day," said Adam Houghton, chief executive officer at Tailsight. "We built Tailsight to help airlines plan and adapt with greater speed, visibility, and confidence. We are proud to launch with Alaska."

Tailsight

Tailsight is focused on the future of airline Technical Operations, building modern software that helps airlines operate with greater visibility, coordination, and adaptability. The platform brings maintenance planning and execution into one connected system built for the realities of airline operations. Tailsight's leadership team brings deep expertise from across aviation software, including ForeFlight, Boeing, and Bell Textron.

Tailsight is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at tailsight.ai.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve new destinations in Europe beginning in spring 2026: Rome, London and Reykjavík, Iceland. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines