Alaska Airlines serves as the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, delivering a bold, immersive brand experience that transports festivalgoers "35,000 feet in the air" with exclusive prize moments and more

Showcasing both its core strength and global network, Alaska makes the journey to the desert part of the experience with the most seats on flights to Palm Springs this April

SEATTLE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is back in the desert as the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach, returning center stage for one of the most anticipated cultural moments of the year.

After a showstopping debut last year, featuring a can't miss activation that pulled in thousands of festivalgoers, Alaska Airlines is raising the bar again with a bold, immersive experience designed exclusively for Coachella and Stagecoach.

Alaska Airlines returns to the desert as the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals this year.

Starting Weekend One of Coachella, Alaska invites music lovers to step out of the heat and into another world. The moment guests enter Alaska's activation, they're transported "35,000 feet in the air" — a full sensory escape inspired by flying above the clouds. Every detail is thoughtfully transformed, with unexpected design moments and photo-ready ops highlighting Alaska's newest global destinations, including London, Rome, Tokyo and Seoul.

Because no great festival break is complete without good vibes and good service, Alaska brings its signature hospitality to the desert. Guests can kick back with complimentary beverages and snacks from Alaska and Hawaiian, during select times, while recharging between sets.

And for the first time at Coachella, festivalgoers can experience Alaska Airlines' fastest Wi-Fi in the sky — on the ground and reimagined exclusively for the Alaska Airlines activation — during one of the world's biggest music festivals. Guests can connect and stay online while posting, streaming and sharing every moment in real time. The on-site Wi-Fi experience offers fans a preview of what they can expect when flying with Alaska.

Thanks to Alaska's ongoing investment in connectivity and its partnership with T-Mobile, guests can enjoy access to onboard Wi-Fi on select Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights at no cost. Together, Alaska and T-Mobile are committed to keeping travelers connected wherever they go — making every journey, including trips to the desert this festival season, more seamless and enjoyable.

Before heading back to the music, Atmos™ Rewards members can step up to Alaska's custom prize experience, where grabbing a colorful orb from the ball machine unlocks the chance to win unforgettable prizes, including roundtrip tickets anywhere Alaska flies. Anyone can join Atmos Rewards for free in just moments to play, earn miles and work toward elite status as part of Alaska and Hawaiian's industry‑leading loyalty program.

Plus, Alaska is giving away one million Atmos points over the three-weekend stretch, giving winners the opportunity to book their next dream vacation across Alaska's growing network, including key markets along the West Coast, Hawaiʻi and to its expanding service to Europe and Asia.

"Coachella and Stagecoach are more than festivals, they're defining moments in culture," said Eric Edge, vice president of brand and marketing at Alaska Airlines. "We're thrilled to return as the official airline, creating an experience that brings the energy of the festival to life and makes the journey to the desert just as memorable as the weekend itself."

When it comes to getting to the desert, Alaska Airlines makes the journey part of the experience. Alaska offers more seats on flights to Palm Springs — one of the closest airports to Indio — just in time for Coachella, April 10–13 and 17–19, and Stagecoach, April 24–26. Together with Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska's expansive network delivers easy connections from major West Coast hubs across the Pacific Northwest, California and beyond.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve new destinations in Europe beginning in spring 2026: Rome, London and Reykjavík, Iceland. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines