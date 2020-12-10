Alaska Airlines and oneworld announce benefits for elite Mileage Plan members

Many of the benefits elite flyers currently enjoy on Alaska with their status will seamlessly carry over to the oneworld tiers when they travel on any of the 13 global oneworld member airlines. This means they'll be able to take advantage of a variety of privileges, including priority check-in, access to international first and business class lounges, preferred boarding, fast track through security, baggage benefits and more.

Alaska joins oneworld on March 31, 2021. Matching oneworld tier status happens automatically at that time.

"Our upcoming membership in oneworld opens up endless possibilities, especially for our elite Mileage Plan members," said Ben Minicucci, Alaska's president. "As the airline industry continues to recover, we expect an increasing number of our guests to look ahead to international travel once again. If you've worked hard to earn status with us, all that hard work will go even further with benefits in oneworld to make your journey even more enjoyable."

For example, beginning March 31, an Alaska MVP Gold member will receive oneworld Sapphire status right away. If that traveler then takes a trip from San Francisco to Doha on Qatar Airways, they'll have access to business class lounges, business class priority check-in and priority boarding, regardless of the class of service they're flying in.

"We are excited to announce the oneworld benefits that Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan customers can expect when Alaska joins the alliance next year – unlocking more benefits and destinations for the airline's frequent flyers," said oneworld CEO Rob Gurney. "With its strong network on the U.S. West Coast and award-winning customer service, Alaska's membership will position oneworld to offer even more privileges and options to our member airlines and customers."

Alaska will be the 14th full member of oneworld. The current 13 full members of the alliance are: American Airlines; British Airways; Cathay Pacific; Finnair; Iberia; Japan Airlines; Malaysia Airlines; Qantas; Qatar Airways; Royal Air Maroc; Royal Jordanian; S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines. Fiji Airways is a oneworld connect partner. Prior to COVID-19, the alliance's global network offered flights to more than 1,000 destinations in more than 170 countries and territories.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

