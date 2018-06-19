Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop service between Sacramento, California and Kona, Hawaii

"We know our customers love Hawaii, even in sunny California. That's a big reason we're excited to add this new connection between Northern California and the Big Island," said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "This new route shows Alaska's ongoing commitment to continued growth and investment throughout the West coast."

Effective Dates City pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Dec. 20 – Jan. 5 Sacramento - Kona 12:15 p.m. 4:20 p.m. Tue, Thur, Sat 737 Dec. 20 – Jan. 5 Kona – Sacramento 2:05 p.m. 9:32 p.m. Mon, Wed, Fri 737











Jan. 6 onward Sacramento - Kona 11:30 a.m. 3:35 p.m. Tue, Thur, Sat 737 Jan. 6 onward Kona – Sacramento 12:30 p.m. 7:57 p.m. Tue, Thur, Sat 737



Please note: The flight schedule is adjusted two weeks after initial start of service. Flight times based on local time zones.

"We're pleased that Alaska Airlines is expanding its service to Hawaii from Sacramento. This new service to Kona marks our airport's first scheduled service to the Big Island, and enhances the portfolio of nonstop service between Sacramento and the islands," said Mark Haneke, manager of air service development and marketing for Sacramento International Airport.

As Alaska continues to improve nonstop travel from key focus cities around California, the airline remains committed to low fares and excellent service for guests. Alaska is proud to have the lowest average fares and the most flights from the West Coast to Hawaii*. Alaska averages 29 daily departures to the Hawaiian Islands from 10 West Coast cities, which includes six California destinations: Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland.

"We look forward to Alaska Airlines' new route from Sacramento to Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole launching this winter," said Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau Executive Director Ross Birch. "This will give travelers an additional nonstop avenue between the island of Hawaii and the West Coast, and support continued demand from Northern California. With this service, visitors can easily experience our destination's rich culture and history, diverse climate zones, outdoor adventures and small town communities."

Alaska Airlines' guests receive assigned seating; award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; and nearly 300 free movies and TV shows. Flyers can earn and redeem miles with Alaska's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program, with award travel that starts at only 5,000 miles. With Alaska and its Global Partners, members can travel to more than 900 destinations around the world.

Alaska understands onboard products and amenities matter to guests. Upgrades are underway to provide high-speed satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and a new food and beverage program is being introduced that embodies Alaska's West Coast vibe by featuring fresh, local ingredients along with new selections of craft beers and local wines.

To purchase tickets, which go on sale today, visit www.alaskaair.com or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

*Compared to other airlines' full-year schedule and average fares for nonstop flights between the West Coast and Hawaii, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data for 2017 as adjusted for stage-length.

