Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop service between San Diego and Spokane, Washington

"We're excited to add another connection between the Pacific Northwest and California with our new nonstop service between Spokane and San Diego, one of our key focus cities for growth," said John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning at Alaska Airlines. "Alaska continues to emphasize our commitment to continued growth and investment throughout the West Coast."

Start Date City pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Oct. 1 San Diego - Spokane 5:40 p.m. 8:25 p.m. Daily E175 Oct. 2 Spokane - San Diego 7:10 a.m. 9:55 a.m. Daily E175

Flight times based on local time zones.

This year, Alaska will average 46 daily departures to 28 destinations from San Diego, including the most nonstop flights to Mexico and Hawaii.

"We're thrilled Alaska Airlines will be adding nonstop service between San Diego and Spokane," said Kim Becker, San Diego International Airport's President/CEO. "The economic benefit from adding new routes to San Diego simply can't be overstated. Bringing more people to the region means there are more people spending and investing money here. That helps create jobs and support jobs we already have. We value Alaska's partnership."

"We want to thank Alaska Airlines for this important commitment," said Spokane Airport Board Chair Nancy Vorhees. "Nonstop service from the second largest city in Washington state to the second largest city in California has been an important priority for us and our partners in the business community, in particular LabCorp and Itron. We've also received excellent support from Red Mountain Resort for this nonstop service given the growing popularity of the winter ski scene throughout our region and the substantial interest from southern Californians visiting our area at all times of the year."

The route will be flown with Embraer 175 jets. The aircraft features a three-class cabin, including first class and Premium Class – which provides more legroom, early boarding and complimentary drinks. And on the E175, every seat is along a window or the aisle; there are no middle seats.

As the go-to airline for customers on the West Coast, growing in California remains a key focus for the airline. Alaska is continuing to make investments in improving nonstop access from key focus cities in the state, while investing in improving the onboard product with the addition of high-speed satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, free movies and chat, and the introduction of a new food and beverage program that embodies Alaska's West Coast vibe by featuring fresh and local ingredients and new selections of craft beers and local wines.

San Diego and Spokane are part of Alaska's Wine Flies Free program, which allows Mileage Plan members to check an entire case of wine – up to 12 bottles – with no baggage fee.

To purchase tickets, which go on sale today, visit www.alaskaair.com or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-announces-new-nonstop-service-between-san-diego-and-spokane-washington-300666174.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

