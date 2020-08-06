Alaska Airlines announces new partnership with PressReader: Opens Alaska Lounge doors to global digital newspapers and magazines

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest US airline based on passenger traffic, has partnered with PressReader, the world's premium digital newspaper and magazine app, to bring global content to all Alaska Lounges across the country, including Seattle, Anchorage, Los Angeles, and Portland. Alaska Lounges join a growing network of over 150 lounges worldwide that provide access to PressReader, including newest partners, Swissport's Aspire and Club Aspire Lounges, as well as MAG USA's Escape Lounges. Known for industry-leading reliability, service and guest rewards, Alaska Airlines continues to be highly ranked by flyers for its service and inflight experience. Now, eligible guests at Alaska Lounges will benefit from being able to access more than 7,000 quality trusted newspapers and magazines from some 120 countries, in over 60 languages, including top US, Canadian, and Mexican publications.

"As part of our commitment to providing Next-Level Care, we have removed physical newspapers from our lounges," said Alex Judson, Manager of Alliances & Lounges. "We're thrilled to partner with PressReader to provide our guests with digital access to newspapers and magazines from their personal devices while on our Wi-Fi."

As travel resumes, safety regulations have heightened, encouraging a contactless experience with new recommendations such as touchless lounge entry, and the removal of high-touch surfaces like print newspapers and magazines. However, going contactless should not mean reducing a traveler's quality of experience and choice. By replacing print publications with digital in Alaska Lounges, the carrier is embracing new ways of operation that meet safety regulations while enhancing customer choice. Travelers can even download content to read on-the-go, and they are no longer stuck reading exclusively within the four walls of the lounge. For Alaska, this means delivering personalized content the way travelers want it -- immediately in their pocket; and 50% of travelers agree, citing digital access to newspapers and magazines on their own device enhances their experience.

"We're excited that we're doing our part to help Alaska Airlines deliver on its promise to passengers. For travelers, it's all about choice, convenience, and offering an engaging customer journey that's sustainable. With PressReader now available in Alaska Lounges, travelers have a world of options without being limited to a single or a handful of publications. It's a personalized experience with the publications they want on their own device, without compromising convenience and choice," said Alex Kroogman, CEO, PressReader Group of Companies.

Not only does the new partnership offer much-improved choice and customer experience - it also keeps true to Alaska's long-standing sustainability promise and program coined LIFT. Reducing their environmental impact to protect the beautiful places in which we live and fly is rooted in Alaska Airlines' DNA. The carrier was the first airline to embrace composting, as well as remove single-use plastic straws and citrus picks from planes and lounges. Long considered an industry leader in sustainability, Alaska is also the leading US airline on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. By investing in digital newspapers and magazines through PressReader, Alaska will continue to exceed their sustainability goals and build a cleaner future by diverting paper waste.

Alaska Airlines continues to invest in its customer experience and has recently announced that it plans to join the oneworld® Alliance in the next few months. In doing so, their travelers will soon have access to expanded amenities within a tremendous international network. Alaska becomes oneworld's 14th member of world-class airlines, joining top members who already provide access to PressReader, such as British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Iberia.

PressReader is helping its commercial aviation partners like Alaska Airlines offer personalized choice and safety while traveling within new ways of operating, and they are not alone. In addition to several of the oneworld® Alliance partners, other carriers like Air Canada, JetBlue, and Turkish Airlines, already deliver an enhanced travel experience in partnership with PressReader. By collaborating with PressReader, airlines and airport lounges provide choice in a safe, scalable, and sustainable way, using technology to offer premium content to add value to the passenger experience, while also increasing sustainability and operational efficiency.

About PressReader

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin, and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world. Find publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, Newsweek, Forbes, Le Figaro, and Vanity Fair, to name just a few.

Using their phone, tablet, or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners - businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience - household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University, and the New York Public Library.

SOURCE PressReader Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pressreader.com/

