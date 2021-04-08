Alaska Airlines announces new plans to open Lounge at San Francisco International Airport by summer 2021

"We're always looking for ways to be more responsive to our guests and offer amenities that make travel more relaxing. SFO has been the top-requested Alaska Lounge location by our guests for years," said Sangita Woerner, Alaska Airlines' senior vice president of marketing and guest experience. "So many people are dreaming of travel this year, so we want to open up our newest Alaska Lounge as quickly and efficiently as possible – and renovating this space in Terminal 2 allows us to do that."

The announcement comes as Alaska Airlines continues to expand its presence in the Bay Area. Alaska now operates more than 80 daily flights out of the Bay Area (including SFO, San Jose and Oakland) and has more than 1,700 Bay Area-based employees. In June, Alaska will begin service to Anchorage and Bozeman, Montana, from SFO. Other recent service announcements include:

Recently resumed service to Honolulu and Maui from SFO as of April 4

and from SFO as of Resumed service to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta from SJC in early April

from SJC in early April New service to Missoula, Mont. , from SJC starting in May

When completed, this new lounge will be the second-largest of the Alaska Lounges at just under 10,000 sq. ft., behind Alaska's flagship lounge in Seattle's North Satellite Terminal. This space is also centrally located in Terminal 2, with easy access to additional dining and shopping options for guests. The Alaska Lounge at SFO joins seven other lounge locations in the Alaska Airlines portfolio, in Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles; New York – JFK; and Anchorage.

The Lounge will include an espresso bar staffed by a trained barista, a full bar featuring complimentary local craft brews, West Coast wines and spirits and a wide selection of guest favorites like made-to-order pancakes, steel-cut oatmeal, fresh salads and hearty soups.

"We're thrilled to welcome the opening of the Alaska Lounge at SFO," said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. "As the recovery of air travel continues, travelers can look forward to more and more amenities at SFO. The Alaska Lounge offers a great way for people to relax, recharge, and enjoy the friendly service that they're known for."

When it opens, Alaska expects the Lounge to create 30 jobs in the Bay Area. More details and timing will be announced over the coming months.

New Alaska Lounge membership pricing

In October 2021, Alaska Airlines will update its Lounge membership structure to give members more options and flexibility. Starting this fall, Alaska will offer two tiers for Lounge memberships: Alaska Lounge and Alaska Lounge Plus. With the standard Alaska Lounge membership, members will receive access to all Alaska Lounges they know and love when flying on any airline. With the optional addition of a Lounge Plus membership, members will also receive access to an extended network of partner airline lounges across the country when flying Alaska – including all American Airlines Admirals Clubs. Pricing will also be updated as follows, remaining as one of the best values for lounge membership in the industry:

Alaska Lounge membership: $450 annually ( $350 for Alaska Airlines MVP, MVP Gold and MVP Gold 75k members)

annually ( for Alaska Airlines MVP, MVP Gold and MVP Gold members) Alaska Lounge Plus membership: $600 annually ( $500 for Alaska Airlines MVP, MVP Gold and MVP Gold 75k members)

annually ( for Alaska Airlines MVP, MVP Gold and MVP Gold members) New Lounge membership enrollments and renewals made before Alaska's two-tier structure goes into effect in October will be grandfathered into an Alaska Lounge Plus membership for the year.

As part of Alaska's Next-Level Care, the airline continues to implement measures for the comfort and safety of guests in all Lounges. Alaska is limiting capacity, enhancing cleaning procedures, requiring face masks and adjusting food and beverage services. Updated information on Lounge hours, locations and availability can be found here. Alaska Lounges in Anchorage, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle Concourse D & N are now open

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

