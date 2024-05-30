Alaska Airlines celebrates summer travel season with 'upgrade unlocked' - get ready for a surprise upgrade to Premium Class!

Every day, all summerlong, at least one Main Cabin guest will be randomly upgraded to Premium Class

SEATTLE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day this summer, Alaska Airlines is surprising and delighting at least one guest seated in our Main Cabin with an upgrade to Premium Class to celebrate the start of the busy travel season. upgrade unlocked, which runs from June 1 until Sept. 2, allows our guests to experience the airline with the most legroom in Premium Class.*

Welcome to 'upgrade unlocked'! We’re surprising at least one Main Cabin guest with an upgrade to Premium Class every day this summer! As the premier West Coast airline, Alaska Airlines offers guests a premium travel experience, including the most legroom in Premium Class.*

"upgrade unlocked is one way we're showing guests our appreciation for choosing to fly with us to their favorite destinations this summer. Premium Class is just one of the many premium products and services we offer to our guests, including our best-in-class lounges, the freshest West Coast food and beverage line-up and our award-winning Mileage Plan program with the fastest path to elite status," said Eric Edge, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines. "Whether it's their first time or they've experienced Premium Class before – we can't wait to hear from our guests who receive this surprise upgrade!"

Each day we'll notify one of our guests (and their travel partner, if they have one) through the Alaska Airlines mobile app or by email that they've been randomly selected to be upgraded from their Main Cabin seat to Premium Class.

These rows of seats, which are behind First Class, are typically reserved for our loyalty program elite members or for purchase. Alaska's Premium Class offers our guests four extra inches of legroom – the most of any U.S. legacy airline – custom-designed leather seats and complimentary beer, wine, or cocktails for our guests 21+ on most flights over 350 miles. Our Premium Class guests also enjoy early boarding and they're among the first to get access to overhead bin space and deplane.

upgrade unlocked is launching as the busy summer travel season is underway. This past Memorial Day weekend, we saw an increase of 6% of passengers traveling away from home to sunnier destinations. We expect to see even more flying when bookings increase ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.

To respond to the summer travel demand, Alaska Airlines has added more flights to our existing schedule in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. We've greatly expanded our service from Anchorage to destinations such as Chicago, Denver, and Salt Lake City and are excited to begin new service to New York City in June. We're also expanding our reach to the east this summer with new nonstop routes connecting Portland to Nashville, and San Diego to both Atlanta and Tampa. That's all in addition to our recently inaugurated international expansion to Guatemala, The Bahamas, and Toronto!

Can't wait to learn if you've been selected for upgrade unlocked? We're making it easier for you to upgrade! Now you can pay to upgrade to First or Premium Class up to 30 minutes before departure on www.alaskaair.com under Manage or through your Alaska Airlines mobile app.

*Among U.S. legacy airlines

About Alaska Airlines

