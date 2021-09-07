Alaska Airlines celebrates the return of football – brings back early boarding for guests wearing Russell Wilson jersey

"This early boarding experience is a great way to cheer on our beloved Chief Football Officer Russell Wilson," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience for Alaska Airlines. "We can't wait to see all of the No. 3 jerseys at Sea-Tac and Paine Field this upcoming football season."

Wilson and Alaska enjoy a relationship that began in 2013 after his rookie year playing professional football. We've since teamed up on a number of community, youth, and education programs over the years. You can learn a lot about a person in nine years. Here are a few of our favorite memories of Russ from the archives:

"Going into my 10th year playing professional football, it's still a thrill and an honor to see fans wearing my No. 3 jersey around Seattle," said Wilson. "I'm so thankful to have the support of both the fans and Alaska Airlines. With the early boarding Alaska is offering this season, fans might even catch me with my jersey on at the airport!"

Keep an eye on the skies for additional Russell Wilson and Alaska fun this football season.

