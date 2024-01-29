Alaska Airlines creates Hawai'i Community Advisory Board to deepen local ties

New advisory board will enable a stronger connection with Hawai'i communities

HONOLULU, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continue cultivating a deep and enduring relationship with local Hawai'i communities, Alaska Airlines announced today the establishment of the Hawaiʻi Community Advisory Board (HICAB). The HICAB will support Alaska's ongoing commitment to developing a true and authentic understanding of Hawai'i's people and culture as the airline combines with Hawaiian Airlines – honoring the legacy and significance of this beloved brand and reinforcing Alaska's expanded role in Hawai'i.

"For over four decades, we have had a Community Advisory Board in the state of Alaska to seek input from communities across the state," said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO. "Over the years, this exchange of ideas and information has helped us remain deeply connected to communities across a vast region that, like in Hawai'i, are uniquely reliant on air travel. The CAB functions to ensure that our business and service are informed by local needs. We have been proud to serve Hawai'i for over 16 years, but we know we have more to learn and feel a great responsibility to serve the people of Hawai'i for generations to come."

The 16-member HICAB represents Alaska Airlines guests in Hawai'i by diversity of gender, ethnicity and industry sector, including non-profit, education, healthcare, business, tourism and agriculture. The board also ensures geographic diversity with members from each of the main Hawaiian Islands who will serve either two- or three-year staggered terms. The HICAB will be a corporate and community sounding board for Alaska in Hawai'i, providing feedback and recommendations on Alaska's business approaches and initiatives, local current events, and community investment needs.

The inaugural HICAB members are:

Paula Akana – President & CEO, The Friends of ʻIolani Palace

– President & CEO, The Friends of ʻIolani Palace Nāʻalehu Anthony – Founder, Palikū Documentary Films

– Founder, Palikū Documentary Films Todd Apo – VP, Community Partnerships & Public Affairs, Hawai'i Community Foundation

– VP, Community Partnerships & Public Affairs, Hawai'i Community Foundation Rosie Davis – Executive Director, Huli Au Ola , Maui County Area Health Education Center (AHEC)

– Executive Director, , Maui County Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Stephanie Donoho – Administrative Director, Kohala Coast Resort Association

– Administrative Director, Kohala Coast Resort Association Art Gladstone – EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Hawai'i Pacific Health

– EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Hawai'i Pacific Health Hōkūlani Holt – Director of Kahōkūala, Hawaiian Cultural Arts Institute, UH Maui College

– Director of Kahōkūala, Hawaiian Cultural Arts Institute, UH Maui College Stephanie Iona – Community Outreach Manager, Kekaha Agriculture Association

– Community Outreach Manager, Kekaha Agriculture Association Meli James – Cofounder, Mana Up

– Cofounder, Mana Up Valerie Janikowski – Program Administrator, Lānaʻi Kinaʻole

– Program Administrator, Lānaʻi Kinaʻole Kūhiō Lewis – CEO, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

– CEO, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Colbert Matsumoto – Chairman, Tradewind Group

– Chairman, Tradewind Group Ben Rafter – President & CEO, Springboard Hospitality

– President & CEO, Springboard Hospitality Trisha Kēhaulani Watson-Sproat – President, Honua Consulting

– President, Honua Consulting Jayson Watts – Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Mahi Pono

– Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Kūhaʻo Zane – COO & Creative Director, Sig Zane Designs & SZKaiao Creative

"The HICAB will be instrumental in shaping the future of Alaska Airlines in Hawai'i," said Daniel Chun, Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President, Hawai'i. "Their insights into our local community's needs and preferences will guide our decision-making, ensuring that our services and initiatives not only resonate with Hawaiʻi residents, but also foster sustainable growth."

