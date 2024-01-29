Alaska Airlines creates Hawai'i Community Advisory Board to deepen local ties

News provided by

ALASKA AIRLINES

29 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

New advisory board will enable a stronger connection with Hawai'i communities

HONOLULU, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continue cultivating a deep and enduring relationship with local Hawai'i communities, Alaska Airlines announced today the establishment of the Hawaiʻi Community Advisory Board (HICAB). The HICAB will support Alaska's ongoing commitment to developing a true and authentic understanding of Hawai'i's people and culture as the airline combines with Hawaiian Airlines – honoring the legacy and significance of this beloved brand and reinforcing Alaska's expanded role in Hawai'i.

"For over four decades, we have had a Community Advisory Board in the state of Alaska to seek input from communities across the state," said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO. "Over the years, this exchange of ideas and information has helped us remain deeply connected to communities across a vast region that, like in Hawai'i, are uniquely reliant on air travel. The CAB functions to ensure that our business and service are informed by local needs. We have been proud to serve Hawai'i for over 16 years, but we know we have more to learn and feel a great responsibility to serve the people of Hawai'i for generations to come."

The 16-member HICAB represents Alaska Airlines guests in Hawai'i by diversity of gender, ethnicity and industry sector, including non-profit, education, healthcare, business, tourism and agriculture. The board also ensures geographic diversity with members from each of the main Hawaiian Islands who will serve either two- or three-year staggered terms. The HICAB will be a corporate and community sounding board for Alaska in Hawai'i, providing feedback and recommendations on Alaska's business approaches and initiatives, local current events, and community investment needs.

The inaugural HICAB members are: 

  • Paula Akana – President & CEO, The Friends of ʻIolani Palace
  • Nāʻalehu Anthony – Founder, Palikū Documentary Films
  • Todd Apo – VP, Community Partnerships & Public Affairs, Hawai'i Community Foundation
  • Rosie Davis – Executive Director, Huli Au Ola, Maui County Area Health Education Center (AHEC)
  • Stephanie Donoho – Administrative Director, Kohala Coast Resort Association
  • Art Gladstone – EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Hawai'i Pacific Health
  • Hōkūlani Holt – Director of Kahōkūala, Hawaiian Cultural Arts Institute, UH Maui College
  • Stephanie Iona – Community Outreach Manager, Kekaha Agriculture Association
  • Meli James – Cofounder, Mana Up
  • Valerie Janikowski – Program Administrator, Lānaʻi Kinaʻole
  • Kūhiō Lewis – CEO, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
  • Colbert Matsumoto – Chairman, Tradewind Group
  • Ben Rafter – President & CEO, Springboard Hospitality
  • Trisha Kēhaulani Watson-Sproat – President, Honua Consulting
  • Jayson Watts –  Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Mahi Pono
  • Kūhaʻo Zane – COO & Creative Director, Sig Zane Designs & SZKaiao Creative

"The HICAB will be instrumental in shaping the future of Alaska Airlines in Hawai'i," said Daniel Chun, Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President, Hawai'i. "Their insights into our local community's needs and preferences will guide our decision-making, ensuring that our services and initiatives not only resonate with Hawaiʻi residents, but also foster sustainable growth."

For more information on Alaska's combination with Hawaiian Airlines, visit our joint website at https://localcareglobalreach.com/.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

SOURCE ALASKA AIRLINES

Also from this source

Alaska Airlines takes delivery of our first longer-range Boeing 737-8

Alaska Airlines takes delivery of our first longer-range Boeing 737-8

Alaska Airlines continues to grow as we welcome delivery of the first Boeing 737-8 to our aircraft lineup – the next component of our strategic,...

Alaska Airlines begins flying nine new routes to popular vacation spots

Just as the holiday travel season gets into full swing, Alaska Airlines is celebrating the start of nine new nonstop routes to a mix of popular...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.