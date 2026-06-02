Alaska Airlines debuts new Lounge in Portland, raising the bar for premium West Coast travel

Alaska Airlines is opening its newest Lounge at Portland International Airport, featuring thoughtfully designed spaces with twice the square footage and seating of the current space

The new Lounge reflects the airline's appreciation for its loyal guests and comes as Alaska continues to expand its service in Portland, offering more flights and more options for guests

The investment to modernize the Portland Lounge is part of Alaska's growing portfolio to elevate its global guest experience and expand its Lounge footprint, including new spaces in Seattle, San Diego and Honolulu

PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is set to welcome guests to its newest Lounge at Portland International Airport (PDX) when it officially opens on June 4, underscoring its continued investment in premium travel and one of the carrier's key West Coast hubs.

Alaska Airlines newest lounge at Portland International Airport (PDX) will open its doors on June 4, 2026. The new Lounge reflects the airline’s appreciation for its loyal guests and comes as Alaska continues to expand its service in Portland, offering more flights and more options for guests.

After more than two years of construction, the approximately 14,000-square-foot Lounge will welcome guests with a warm, thoughtfully designed Pacific Northwest aesthetic, featuring an inviting fireplace and a striking wooden Mt. Hood mural by artist Ben Butler. At twice the size of the current Portland Lounge, it offers more than 230 seats, including Alaska's Signature Loungers, along with high, open ceilings that bring in natural light and views of PDX's new terminal. Guests can relax, enjoy fresh, regionally inspired food, sip barista-crafted beverages or cocktails from West Coast partners, or take advantage of ample power plugs and privacy booths for calls and meetings.

"Portland guests have chosen Alaska for years and played an important role in our growth in the Pacific Northwest," said Shane Jones, senior vice president of fleet, products and guest experience. "This new Lounge is our way of thanking them and a reflection of our growing portfolio of premium guest experiences. We look forward to opening our doors this week and welcoming guests with the signature hospitality and thoughtful touches Alaska is known for."

Alaska is the largest carrier serving Portland, operating more flights than any other airline, including more than 100 daily departures. Portland is a critical hub in Alaska and Hawaiian's network with expanding service to over 60 destinations across North America and beyond. This summer, Alaska will launch year-round service to Everett/Paine Field and Pasco–Tri-Cities, along with seasonal service to Jackson Hole. Last month, new service began to Baltimore, Bellingham, Idaho Falls, Philadelphia and St. Louis. By this fall, Alaska will offer 50% more seats in Portland than just two years ago, reflecting strong demand for travel and the airline's continued investment in the market.

"Our strong partnership with Alaska has helped to elevate the new PDX as a world-class destination that showcases the Pacific Northwest and makes everyone feel at home," said Chris Czarnecki, PDX business and properties director. "We're thrilled their new PDX Lounge is here for the long-haul, offering travelers a stunning spot to relax, recharge, and experience a taste of our region."

The nearly $18 million investment in the Portland Lounge is part of Alaska's growing Lounge footprint and broader commitment to enhancing the guest experience as it expands globally. Building on this investment, Alaska just announced its plans to open a landmark, more than 41,000-square-foot Lounge in 2027. The Lounge, which will be located in Seattle – home to the airline's main hub – will be the largest in its network and among the largest airline lounges in the country. The airline is also designing its first Lounge in San Diego along with a new, expanded Lounge in Honolulu, both slated for early 2028.

Alaska Airlines Lounge members can access eight premium Lounges across the Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines network, including its largest Lounge in Seattle and additional locations at its hubs in Anchorage, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Alaska Lounge+ membership unlocks access to all Alaska Lounges, plus nearly 90 partner Lounges worldwide, including select oneworld and partner Lounges. To learn more or sign up to become an Alaska Lounge member, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Alaska Airlines opening at Portland International Airport?

A: Alaska Airlines is opening a newly redesigned Lounge at Portland International Airport (PDX) on June 4, 2026, offering a larger, more modern space with premium amenities, regional food and beverage options, and enhanced comfort for guests.

How big is the new Alaska Lounge in Portland?

A: The new Lounge is approximately 14,000 square feet—about twice the size of the previous Portland Lounge—and features more than 230 seats.

What amenities are available in the new Alaska Lounge at PDX?

A: Guests can enjoy:

Barista-crafted coffee and specialty beverages

West Coast-inspired cocktails

Fresh, locally inspired food

Signature Lounge seating and private booths

Ample power outlets and workspaces

Relaxation areas with premium finishes

Who can access Alaska Airlines Lounges?

A: Access is available to:

Alaska Lounge members

Alaska Lounge+ members

Eligible First Class guests

Eligible oneworld and partner airline passengers

What is the difference between Alaska Lounge and Lounge+ membership?

A: Alaska Lounge+ membership includes access to all Alaska Lounges plus nearly 90 partner Lounges worldwide, while standard Alaska Lounge membership provides access to all eight Alaska-operated Lounges.

Why is Portland important to Alaska Airlines?

A: Portland is one of Alaska Airlines' key West Coast hubs, with more than 100 daily departures and nonstop service to over 60 destinations across North America. By this fall, Alaska will offer 50% more seats in Portland than just two years ago, reflecting strong demand for travel and the airline's continued investment in the market.

How is Alaska Airlines expanding its Lounge network?

A: Alaska Airlines is investing in multiple new and expanded Lounges, including:

A 41,000+ square feet landmark Lounge in Seattle opening in 2027

A new Lounge in San Diego

An expanded Lounge in Honolulu

How much did Alaska Airlines invest in the new Portland Lounge?

A: Alaska Airlines invested nearly $18 million in the new Portland Lounge as part of its broader investment in premium travel as the airline continues to grow globally.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines