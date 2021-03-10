Alaska Airlines expands Pacific Northwest service with four new routes

The flights between Idaho's largest city to the Windy City will allow Alaska's guests to connect to American Airlines' domestic and international network. With Alaska joining American in the oneworld alliance on March 31, guests can expect a seamless travel experience.

"Alaska has long been Boise's largest carrier and we're excited to grow our presence with new eastward connections," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of network and alliances. "As Boise continues to grow its diverse and vibrant economy, we look forward to serving the needs of the community with nonstop flights, low fares and great service."

Alaska's new service between Boise and Austin will connect two capital cities with robust tech economies. The airline is also adding an additional daily flight between Boise and Sacramento.

"Alaska Airlines' announcement today is a testament to their commitment to grow with the Treasure Valley. The new flights open up markets and create greater connectivity for Boise's residents and visitors," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "The Boise Airport looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with Alaska Airlines long into the future."

Two new destinations are coming to Alaska's schedule this summer: Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Redding, California. Both locations offer excellent outdoor opportunities, especially this summer as more and more travelers search for open spaces to spread their wings. Idaho Falls is the western gateway to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, and Redding in Northern California provides easy access to Mt. Shasta and the Redwoods.

The year-round service will connect both Idaho Falls and Redding to Seattle on Horizon's Q400 turboprop aircraft starting on June 17. Idaho Falls currently does not have a year-round flight to any West Coast airport, and this new service will be the only nonstop flight between Seattle and Redding.

Start Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft June 17, 2021 Boise – Chicago O'Hare Daily E175 June 17, 2021 Boise – Austin Daily E175 June 17, 2021 Seattle – Idaho Falls Daily Q400 June 17, 2021 Seattle – Redding Daily Q400

Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

The new departures from Boise on the E175 aircraft will offer only window and aisle seating – there are no middle seats on board. Guests will enjoy award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; free entertainment with hundreds of movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

