Alaska Airlines expands West Coast service between Pacific Northwest and California

"We're excited to offer even more nonstops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in California," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. "Whether it's travel for a weekend getaway to Missoula or a day trip to San Francisco, we're proud to offer nearly 600 daily flights between West Coast cities."

New Spokane service:

Start Date Destination Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Jan. 7 Spokane-Los Angeles 7:00 a.m. 9:40 a.m. Daily E175 Jan. 7 Spokane-Los Angeles 4:40 p.m. 7:20 p.m. Daily E175 Jan. 7 Los Angeles-Spokane 9:30 a.m. 12:10 p.m. Daily E175 Jan. 7 Los Angeles-Spokane 8:05 p.m. 10:45 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 Spokane-San Francisco 7:00 a.m. 9:28 a.m. Daily E175 March 19 Spokane-San Francisco 4:20 p.m. 5:49 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 San Francisco-Spokane 9:00 a.m. 11:12 a.m. Daily E175 March 19 San Francisco-Spokane 7:35 p.m. 9:47 p.m. Daily E175

New Redmond / Bend service:

Start Date Destination Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Jan. 7 Redmond / Bend- Los Angeles 6:00 p.m. 8:50 p.m. Daily E175 Jan. 7 Los Angeles- Redmond / Bend 8:00 a.m. 10:39 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 Redmond / Bend- San Diego 11:40 a.m. 2:08 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 San Diego- Redmond / Bend 2:50 p.m. 5:19 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 Redmond / Bend- San Francisco 7:00 a.m. 8:38 a.m. Daily E175 March 19 San Francisco- Redmond / Bend 6:35 p.m. 8:14 p.m. Daily E175

New Boise service:

Start Date Destination Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft March 19 Boise-Los Angeles 7:45 a.m. 8:58 a.m. Daily E175 March 19 Boise-Los Angeles 4:30 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 Los Angeles-Boise 8:30 a.m. 11:33 a.m. Daily E175 March 19 Los Angeles-Boise 7:55 p.m. 10:58 p.m. Daily E175

New Missoula service:

Start Date Destination Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft March 19 Missoula-Los Angeles 7:00 p.m. 8:59 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 Los Angeles-Missoula 2:45 p.m. 6:24 p.m. Daily E175

New Anchorage service:

Start Date Destination Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft April 21 Anchorage- San Francisco 11:45 a.m. 5:25 p.m. Daily 737 April 21 San Francisco-

Anchorage 9:45 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Daily 737

Alaska is also increasing the frequency of flights between certain markets:

Beginning Jan. 7 , there will be an additional flight between San Francisco and Orange County, California , for a total of seven daily nonstops. On March 19 , there will be the addition of a second daily flight between San Francisco and Chicago O'Hare.

, there will be an additional flight between and , for a total of seven daily nonstops. On , there will be the addition of a second daily flight between and Chicago O'Hare. On Jan. 7 , the flight between San Diego and Orlando , which is currently flown five times a week, becomes daily nonstop service. Starting March 19 , second daily flights will begin between San Diego and Boise , and San Diego and Santa Rosa, California . Also on March 19 , nonstop service between San Diego and San Jose, California , increases from four to six flights daily. On May 21 , a second daily flight between San Diego and Boston goes into service.

Alaska's guests can connect with the airline's Global Partners at gateway airports on the West Coast – such as Los Angeles and San Francisco – to fly to more than 900 destinations around the globe. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with the airline's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program.

A majority of the new routes will be served by the Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft with only window and aisle seating – no middle seats. On all of the new routes, guests will enjoy award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; a fresh, seasonal food and beverage menu; Most Free Movies in the Sky with hundreds of movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

Alaska has also renovated its airport lounges in Anchorage, Los Angeles and Seattle, with a brand-new lounge in San Francisco scheduled to open in 2020.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

