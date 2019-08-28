Alaska Airlines expands West Coast service between Pacific Northwest and California
Eight new routes added with daily, nonstop jet service aimed at leisure and business travel
SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines reaffirms its commitment to the West Coast with new, nonstop service from the Pacific Northwest and the state of Alaska in the north, and from San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego in the south.
Starting in early January, guests will be able to travel eight new routes, which will appeal to both leisure travelers and those flying for business. Tickets are now on sale. The new scheduled service will link these destinations:
- Spokane to Los Angeles (two daily departures)
- Spokane to San Francisco (two daily departures)
- Redmond / Bend, Oregon to Los Angeles
- Redmond / Bend, Oregon to San Diego
- Redmond / Bend, Oregon to San Francisco
- Boise to Los Angeles (two daily departures)
- Missoula, Montana to Los Angeles
- Anchorage to San Francisco
"We're excited to offer even more nonstops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in California," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. "Whether it's travel for a weekend getaway to Missoula or a day trip to San Francisco, we're proud to offer nearly 600 daily flights between West Coast cities."
New Spokane service:
|
Start Date
|
Destination
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Frequency
|
Aircraft
|
Jan. 7
|
Spokane-Los Angeles
|
7:00 a.m.
|
9:40 a.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
Jan. 7
|
Spokane-Los Angeles
|
4:40 p.m.
|
7:20 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
Jan. 7
|
Los Angeles-Spokane
|
9:30 a.m.
|
12:10 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
Jan. 7
|
Los Angeles-Spokane
|
8:05 p.m.
|
10:45 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
Spokane-San Francisco
|
7:00 a.m.
|
9:28 a.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
Spokane-San Francisco
|
4:20 p.m.
|
5:49 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
San Francisco-Spokane
|
9:00 a.m.
|
11:12 a.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
San Francisco-Spokane
|
7:35 p.m.
|
9:47 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
New Redmond / Bend service:
|
Start Date
|
Destination
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Frequency
|
Aircraft
|
Jan. 7
|
Redmond / Bend-
Los Angeles
|
6:00 p.m.
|
8:50 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
Jan. 7
|
Los Angeles-
Redmond / Bend
|
8:00 a.m.
|
10:39 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
Redmond / Bend-
San Diego
|
11:40 a.m.
|
2:08 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
San Diego-
Redmond / Bend
|
2:50 p.m.
|
5:19 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
Redmond / Bend-
San Francisco
|
7:00 a.m.
|
8:38 a.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
San Francisco-
Redmond / Bend
|
6:35 p.m.
|
8:14 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
New Boise service:
|
Start Date
|
Destination
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Frequency
|
Aircraft
|
March 19
|
Boise-Los Angeles
|
7:45 a.m.
|
8:58 a.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
Boise-Los Angeles
|
4:30 p.m.
|
5:45 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
Los Angeles-Boise
|
8:30 a.m.
|
11:33 a.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
Los Angeles-Boise
|
7:55 p.m.
|
10:58 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
New Missoula service:
|
Start Date
|
Destination
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Frequency
|
Aircraft
|
March 19
|
Missoula-Los Angeles
|
7:00 p.m.
|
8:59 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
|
March 19
|
Los Angeles-Missoula
|
2:45 p.m.
|
6:24 p.m.
|
Daily
|
E175
New Anchorage service:
|
Start Date
|
Destination
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Frequency
|
Aircraft
|
April 21
|
Anchorage-
San Francisco
|
11:45 a.m.
|
5:25 p.m.
|
Daily
|
737
|
April 21
|
San Francisco-
|
9:45 a.m.
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Daily
|
737
Alaska is also increasing the frequency of flights between certain markets:
- Beginning Jan. 7, there will be an additional flight between San Francisco and Orange County, California, for a total of seven daily nonstops. On March 19, there will be the addition of a second daily flight between San Francisco and Chicago O'Hare.
- On Jan. 7, the flight between San Diego and Orlando, which is currently flown five times a week, becomes daily nonstop service. Starting March 19, second daily flights will begin between San Diego and Boise, and San Diego and Santa Rosa, California. Also on March 19, nonstop service between San Diego and San Jose, California, increases from four to six flights daily. On May 21, a second daily flight between San Diego and Boston goes into service.
Alaska's guests can connect with the airline's Global Partners at gateway airports on the West Coast – such as Los Angeles and San Francisco – to fly to more than 900 destinations around the globe. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with the airline's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program.
A majority of the new routes will be served by the Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft with only window and aisle seating – no middle seats. On all of the new routes, guests will enjoy award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; a fresh, seasonal food and beverage menu; Most Free Movies in the Sky with hundreds of movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.
Alaska has also renovated its airport lounges in Anchorage, Los Angeles and Seattle, with a brand-new lounge in San Francisco scheduled to open in 2020.
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
