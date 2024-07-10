Alaska Airlines expands winter travel options with 18 exciting new sun and ski routes

This expansion offers our guests warm-weather escapes and a range of dream winter getaways, including our first-ever service to Vail, Colorado

SEATTLE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the travel experience this winter with 18 new nonstop routes to sun-soaked international destinations and winter wonderland retreats that will offer our guests a blend of adventure and relaxation. Tickets are available starting the evening of July 10 on alaskaair.com.

Our winter expansion with 18 new nonstop routes offers our guests warm-weather escapes and a range of dream winter getaways, including our first-ever service to Vail, Colorado

"We're thrilled to offer convenient connection for guests across our network with this expansion – whether checking destinations off their bucket lists or setting off to their favorite winter getaways; we've put together an exciting range of options from tropical destinations across Mexico to the most popular ski slopes in North America," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of network planning and revenue management at Alaska Airlines.

We're delighted to offer guests more access to some of the world's best ski destinations this winter, including our first-ever service to majestic Vail, Colorado from San Diego and Seattle. Snow sports enthusiasts can also look forward to new nonstop service from Los Angeles to Kelowna for central British Columbia's popular ski resorts; and nonstop service from San Diego to Reno for easy access to Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

For our guests who love adventure and exploration, we're adding new winter-seasonal service between Boise and Bozeman, a gateway to Yellowstone National Park; and adding year-round service between Boise and Santa Ana, which is located near California's most-loved theme park. We'll also start flying to Orlando from Boise and Sacramento for those who want to escape the winter blues and bask in Florida's warmer weather while amusement park hopping.

We know our guests love sun-soaked destinations too, especially during the colder months. This winter, we're thrilled to reaffirm our position as the largest U.S. carrier between the West Coast and Latin America with new nonstop service to Liberia, Costa Rica from San Francisco and Seattle -- making this our 104th nonstop route out of Seattle. We began flying to Liberia in 2015 and are excited to connect even more West Coast guests with Costa Rica's Gold Coast.

To cater to increased leisure demand to warm weather destinations during winter, we're also adding new service to our most popular vacation spots in Mexico: we'll become the first U.S. carrier to connect Fresno and Guadalajara with daily flights on our mainline aircraft; we'll expand our presence in Los Cabos with five weekly nonstop flights from Sacramento; we will offer the only nonstop service between New York state and Puerto Vallarta; and more!

Just last week, we announced we'll become the only U.S. airline to offer La Paz, Mexico service and the only U.S. airline to fly between Monterrey, Mexico and Los Angeles.

Whether traveling for pleasure or business, our guests can take advantage of a premium travel experience on any Alaska flight with no change fees, the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class, the most generous Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status, high-quality West Coast-inspired food and a premium selection of beverages. Our guests can also buy tickets and earn Mileage Plan miles with our domestic and Global Partners directly at alaskair.com.

Alaska Airlines is making it easier for you to plan your next trip while saving money and earning Mileage Plan miles. Bundle flights, hotels, car rentals and experiences at Alaska Vacations, find deals on car rentals through Alaska Car Rentals and book your next adventure while earning 4 miles for every $1 spent on GetYourGuide.

New Winter Routes in Order of Start Date:

Route Start Date End Date Frequency Fleet Fresno – Guadalajara Tue., Dec. 3, 2024 Wed., Feb. 12, 2025 Daily 737 Boise – Bozeman Thur., Dec. 19, 2024 Mon., March 17, 2025 5x/week E175 Boise – Orange County (Santa Ana) Thur., Dec. 19, 2024 Year-round Daily E175 Los Angeles – Kelowna, BC Thurs., Dec. 19, 2024 Mon., March 17, 2025 Daily* E175 San Diego – Reno Thurs., Dec. 19, 2024 Mon., April 21, 2025 Daily E175 San Diego – Vail (Eagle County) Fri., Dec. 20, 2024 Sun., March 16, 2025 3x/week E175 Seattle – Vail (Eagle County) Fri., Dec. 20, 2024 Sun., March 16, 2025 3x/week E175 San Francisco – Liberia (Guanacaste) Sat., Dec. 21, 2024 Sat., May 10, 2025 1x/week 737 Seattle – Liberia (Guanacaste) Sat., Dec. 21, 2024 Sat., May 11, 2025 1x/week 737 Sacramento – Los Cabos Mon., Jan. 6, 2025 Mon., April 21, 2025 5x/week 737 Sacramento – Tucson Mon., Jan 6, 2025 Mon., April 21, 2025 Daily E175 Sacramento – Orlando Mon., Jan. 6, 2025 Mon., April 21, 2025 4x/week* 737 Boise – Orlando Tue., Jan. 7, 2025 Tue., March 25, 2025 3x/week 737 New York (JFK) - Puerto Vallarta Wed., Jan. 8, 2025 Sun., April 20, 2025 4x/week 737 Sacramento – Puerto Vallarta Sat., Jan. 11, 2025 Sat., April 19, 2025 1x/week 737 Kansas City, Mo. – Cancun Sat., Jan. 18, 2025 Sat., June 7, 2025 1x/week 737 Kansas City, Mo. – Puerto Vallarta Sat., Jan. 25, 2025 Sat., April 5, 2025 1x/week 737 St. Louis, Mo. - Puerto Vallarta Sat., Jan 25, 2025 Sat., April 5, 2025 1x/week 737

*Frequency varies—see AlaskaAir.com for the latest schedule information

*Out of any U.S. legacy airline excluding lie-flat seats

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional Global Partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

