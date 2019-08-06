Alaska Airlines Foundation grants $260,000 to two dozen nonprofits in Alaska, Washington and Hawaii

For 20 years the Alaska Airlines Foundation has supported communities with cash grants to nonprofits totaling over two-million dollars. As an independent 501c (3) nonprofit organization, the Alaska Airlines Foundation is focused on programs that benefit young people in the communities served by Alaska Airlines.

"We're making a long-term commitment to young people, especially those who don't start out with easy access to opportunity," said Birkett Rakow. "This round of donations pays homage to the Foundation's history and commitment to communities while beginning to chart a new course for the future. Stay tuned for more news about the Foundation in the months ahead."

Grants were made to the following 24 organizations including:

Alaska:

Anchorage Museum

Covenant House Alaska

Girl Scouts of Alaska

Ilisagvik College

Junior Achievement of Alaska

Seward Association for the Advancement of Marine Science

Story Works

Volunteers of America - Alaska

Hawaii:

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii

ClimbHi/LEI Program

Friends of Hawaii Robotics

Girl Scouts of Hawaii

Malama Learning Center/Island Scholars

Nalukai Foundation

Washington:

After-School All-Stars

Asian Counseling and Referral Service

Communities in Schools

College Success Foundation

El Centro De La Raza

Juma Adventures

Reading Partners

Seattle Education Access

Washington STEM Center

YouthCare

The Alaska Airlines Foundation is in the process of updating its grant guidelines and in 2020, will expand the geographic reach of the Foundation by adding grant opportunities in California and Oregon.

