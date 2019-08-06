Alaska Airlines Foundation grants $260,000 to two dozen nonprofits in Alaska, Washington and Hawaii
Aug 06, 2019, 08:00 ET
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alaska Airlines Foundation is awarding $260,000 to 24 nonprofits in Alaska, Washington and Hawaii.
"Our goal has always been to be a committed partner in the communities – we know we're here because of you," said Diana Birkett Rakow, chair of the Alaska Airlines Foundation Board of Directors. "As we look out over the horizon, we will grow and expand the Foundation and work with partners throughout the West Coast and beyond to help inspire, empower and equip young people to connect to career opportunities and realize strong futures."
For 20 years the Alaska Airlines Foundation has supported communities with cash grants to nonprofits totaling over two-million dollars. As an independent 501c (3) nonprofit organization, the Alaska Airlines Foundation is focused on programs that benefit young people in the communities served by Alaska Airlines.
"We're making a long-term commitment to young people, especially those who don't start out with easy access to opportunity," said Birkett Rakow. "This round of donations pays homage to the Foundation's history and commitment to communities while beginning to chart a new course for the future. Stay tuned for more news about the Foundation in the months ahead."
Grants were made to the following 24 organizations including:
Alaska:
Anchorage Museum
Covenant House Alaska
Girl Scouts of Alaska
Ilisagvik College
Junior Achievement of Alaska
Seward Association for the Advancement of Marine Science
Story Works
Volunteers of America - Alaska
Hawaii:
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii
ClimbHi/LEI Program
Friends of Hawaii Robotics
Girl Scouts of Hawaii
Malama Learning Center/Island Scholars
Nalukai Foundation
Washington:
After-School All-Stars
Asian Counseling and Referral Service
Communities in Schools
College Success Foundation
El Centro De La Raza
Juma Adventures
Reading Partners
Seattle Education Access
Washington STEM Center
YouthCare
The Alaska Airlines Foundation is in the process of updating its grant guidelines and in 2020, will expand the geographic reach of the Foundation by adding grant opportunities in California and Oregon.
The Alaska Airlines Foundation is a private, independent 501 c (3) nonprofit organization based in Anchorage, Alaska providing cash grants to 501 c (3) nonprofits for programs they provide to communities. To learn more about the Alaska Airlines commitment to communities, click here.
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
SOURCE Alaska Airlines
Share this article