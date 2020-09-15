Alaska Airline's 'Get the Row with BOGO' is back!

"Our hope is that with this offer, as well as our Next-Level Care and middle seat blocking through Oct. 31, our guests are given further peace of mind while traveling to our more than 115 destinations this fall," said Sangita Woerner, Alaska Airlines' senior vice president of marketing and guest experience. "We have added layers of safety to keep our guests and employees safe when they are ready to fly, and hope to see many of them in the skies in the coming months."

When guests make the decision to fly again, they will be met with the same Alaska hospitality they have come to know and love, as well as new layers of safety to keep everyone healthy. As part of nearly 100 Next-Level Care safety measures, Alaska is:

Extending physical distancing on board for fall travel with blocked middle seats on all mainline flights and reduced capacity on regional flights through Oct. 31 *.

Requiring all guests over the age of two to wear a mask or face covering, with no exceptions. If a traveler does not wear a mask, they will not be allowed to fly. This policy applies to anywhere Alaska conducts business – at ticket counters, gate areas and inflight.

In late June, Alaska empowered its flight attendants to issue a final notice to any guest – in the form of a yellow card handed to them – who repeatedly disregards or disobeys the requirement to wear a mask or face covering. If a guest still does not comply after that warning, their travel with Alaska will be suspended immediately instead of undergoing a review process.

will include the ability: To pre-order meals and purchase food and beverages on board using a stored credit card (pending return of food and beverage for purchase in main cabin).



To print bag tags without having to touch check-in kiosks.



For agents to scan boarding passes up to six feet away while boarding.



To receive a text message instead of a printed boarding pass if guests don't already have the Alaska Airlines mobile app.



To get an emailed receipt for baggage instead of printed receipt.

Continuing enhanced cabin cleaning procedures that exceed CDC guidelines, including cleaning between flights, using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers for a next-level clean.

that exceed CDC guidelines, including cleaning between flights, using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers for a next-level clean. Extending flexible travel policies, with Peace of Mind waivers that allow for no change or cancellation fees for flights booked through Dec. 31 , if travelers' plans should change**.

Terms and conditions

For the BOGO sale, tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Sept. 16, 2020, for travel between Sept. 15, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2020. To get the row, select seats when purchasing. Day of week and other restrictions apply. View complete terms and conditions at Alaskaair.com/GETYOURROW.

* Blocked middle seats are only available on Alaska Airlines flights 1-1999. Our regional aircraft do not have middle seats. An open middle seat is not guaranteed. Certain occasions, such as aircraft changes or re-accommodating guests from a previously canceled flight, may require guests to be seated next to someone not in their party. If you're uncomfortable with the distance between you and others on your date of travel, please speak with a customer service agent about your options.

** Change and cancellation fees are waived for all tickets purchased through December 31, 2020, and on January 1, 2021, we will be eliminating change fees permanently. Learn more about our flexible travel policy.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

