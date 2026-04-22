Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines transition to shared passenger service system to deliver a more seamless guest experience

The unified passenger service system will enable smoother booking and travel while unlocking the benefits of Atmos™ Rewards and a growing global network

Guests can manage trips via the single Alaska Hawaiian app featuring improved performance and self-service options

HONOLULU, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today transitioned to the same Sabre passenger service system (PSS) used by Alaska Airlines, a significant integration milestone that provides guests flying with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines a more seamless and consistent travel experience from booking to boarding across a growing global network.

The combined company's shared PSS serves as the central reservation technology that connects the digital tools and programs used by guests and employees; from websites, mobile app, Atmos™ Rewards and Huaka'i by Hawaiian loyalty programs, to airport kiosks and reservation records.

"We're doing something that no other U.S. airline has done before: Operating multiple brands on a single platform, and giving guests a smoother experience when they fly with Alaska and Hawaiian around the world," said Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci. "Credit to our teams who have worked for more than a year on this milestone that removes friction and unlocks the full strength of our combination moving forward."

One App for All Your Travels

Beginning today, guests can manage their entire journey via a single Alaska Hawaiian mobile app, with the option to select either an Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines theme for the app's look and feel. The combined app offers better performance and simplified trip management, a single record locator for travel on either brand, as well as convenient self-service features, including:

Canceling or changing a flight, including switching to an earlier or later flight on the same day.

Using Apple Pay.

Adding a lap child on domestic flights.

Sharing a boarding pass.

Using cash or points to book flights on over 30 airline partners, including one world alliance members, via the combined app, on alaskaair.com or hawaiianairlines.com.

world alliance members, via the combined app, on alaskaair.com or hawaiianairlines.com. Pre-ordering First Class meals on Hawaiian Airlines, starting in May.

Enrolling in TSA Touchless ID with Atmos Rewards membership and a known traveler number (KTN) and valid passport to gain access to expedited security lines at select airports.

One Flight Code, Two Distinct Brands

While Alaska and Hawaiian are maintaining their unique brand experiences, all flights now carry the "AS" code assigned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Travelers will continue to be able to clearly select and book Hawaiian Airlines flights – now denoted as Operated by Alaska as Hawaiian Airlines – and enjoy Hawaiian's authentic ho'okipa (hospitality). Hawaiian's iconic Pualani will remain prominently displayed on digital channels and on airport signage, lobbies, gates and most information displays. Gate and onboard announcements will continue to welcome guests to their Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines flight, depending on the brand and experience they are flying. The company is working closely with travel agencies to ensure accurate branding across their platforms.

Improved Airport Experience

In bringing its operations together, Hawaiian and Alaska are now welcoming guests in shared airport lobbies to simplify the check-in process in major cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York‑JFK, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose and, starting tomorrow, Seattle.

Airport signage is being updated to reflect combined operations, with Hawaiian or Alaska branding taking prominence depending on the location.

Hawaiian has also joined Alaska in switching to mobile and web-only check-in while equipping lobbies with modern self‑service bag tag kiosks to simplify the airport experience and eliminate waste from printed boarding passes.

Boarding Process and Onboard Enhancements

Hawaiian Airlines today adopted Alaska's A-F alphabetical boarding group system for a more consistent experience on both airlines, while prioritizing boarding for elite guests along with those who need additional assistance, families with children, and active military. Guests can track boarding and flight times, and updated terminal and gate information via the combined mobile app.

Once onboard, guests flying with Hawaiian Airlines will continue to experience the sights, sounds and flavors of Hawai'i, reflected in the genuine ho'okipa, or hospitality of inflight team members, island‑inspired meals by Hawai'i chefs, local products and music. As a new benefit, starting today, guests flying in Premium Class (formerly Extra Comfort), along with Atmos Gold, Platinum and Titanium members will all enjoy complimentary alcohol on Hawaiian Airlines transpacific flights.

The transition to a unified PSS marks a key milestone in Alaska Air Group's Alaska Accelerate strategic plan to deliver on the combined airline's vision of connecting guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance.

Today, guests have access to an expanding network of destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, the Hawaiian Islands, throughout North America, Europe, and globally via the oneworld alliance. The combined company's Atmos Rewards loyalty program - recently voted No. 1 in the U.S. airline industry by WalletHub - offers members unmatched flexibility to earn and redeem points, achieve status faster, and enjoy generous rewards and benefits.

For more information on investments in the Hawaiian Airlines experience and the ongoing combination with Alaska Airlines, please visit https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/content/hawaiian-is-here-to-stay.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines