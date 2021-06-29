Alaska Airlines launches new codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways

SEATTLE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Alaska Airlines expands its global reach with our oneworld partners, we proudly announced today the launch of a codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, a fellow member of the alliance, that further strengthens the partnership between the two airlines and provides travelers with exciting and convenient options.

Beginning July 1, the agreement allows passengers on Qatar Airways to book travel and easily connect to more than 150 routes throughout Alaska's network. On the West Coast, Qatar Airways has nonstop service connecting its main hub in Doha to three of Alaska's primary gateway cities – Los Angeles with twice daily flights, and daily flights at San Francisco and Seattle – allowing for seamless connectivity.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this evolving partnership with Qatar Airways, one of the world's premier airlines," said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Air Group CEO. "As international air travel resumes, it's important to provide our guests with easier, more convenient travel options to get out and see distant places again. Qatar Airways' nonstop flights from our hubs in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles to Doha and points beyond offers our guests tremendous opportunities to visit nearly any country they want."

"We are proud to advance our commercial cooperation with Alaska Airlines and we welcome the newest member of the oneworld alliance to Qatar Airways' list of strategic partners," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker. "This agreement, combined with our existing partnerships, will help consolidate our presence in the region and provide Qatar Airways passengers travelling to and from our 12 U.S. gateways with access to the most comprehensive network of seamless connections across the United States."

Alaska launched its partnership with Qatar Airways on Dec. 15, 2020, with the ability for our Mileage Plan members to earn miles on Qatar Airways flights. On March 31, 2021, Alaska officially joined oneworld and expanded its partnership with Qatar Airways to provide elite benefits reciprocally, including preferred seat selection; priority check-in, security and boarding; lounge access and extra baggage allowance. Qatar Airways has been a member of oneworld since 2013.

In the coming months, Alaska's guests will be able to book travel on Qatar Airways flights between the U.S. and Qatar and beyond to their favorite destinations in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

With more people flying again, Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems). For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Alaska is the newest member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and airline partners.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

