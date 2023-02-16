Alaska Airlines names new vice presidents to lead key business priorities

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of record revenue, Alaska Airlines is strengthening its leadership bench to put greater focus on its strategic initiatives and prepare for future growth. Spanning functions including investor relations, sales, network and revenue management, these leaders will be responsible for the direction of critical finance and commercial initiatives.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside each of these leaders for years," said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. "Their expertise will be essential as they lead these core business priorities, and I'm confident they'll keep pushing Alaska forward."

Kirsten Amrine – VP, Revenue Management and Network Planning: As the vice president of revenue management and network planning, Amrine will set Alaska's long-term strategy for strategic pricing and revenue management as well as establishing the vision and execution of a highly competitive network and schedule. Amrine joined Alaska Airlines in 2006 as an analyst and has held various roles in revenue management. Most recently, she served as the managing director of revenue management, guiding the company through the decline and resurgence of demand that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laurie Baur – VP, Tax: Baur is focused on providing strategic leadership for all areas of tax, including financial reporting and tax planning. After joining Alaska in 1992 as a senior tax accountant, Baur became the head of the tax department in 1995 and has served as the chair of the tax committee of Airlines for America (A4A). Baur most recently served as the associate vice president of taxes.

Brett Catlin – VP, Loyalty, Alliances and Sales: Catlin joined Alaska in 2017 as managing director of guest products and most recently served as vice president of network and alliances. In this expanded role of vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales, Catlin will now also be responsible for deepening corporate sales and agency relationships, growing the Mileage Plan program and co-brand portfolio, and building a world-class alliance proposition.

Ryan St. John – VP, Finance, Planning and Investor Relations: St. John oversees the execution of resource planning, financial planning, analysis, forecasting and investor relations. His team determines optimal staffing for all frontline workgroups and ensures Alaska maintains its industry-leading cost position. St. John joined Alaska in 2008 as a ramp operations policy and procedures specialist and most recently served as associate vice president of finance and resource planning where he led an overhaul and centralization of crew resource management and workforce planning.

Brooke Vatheuer – VP, Audit Programs: As the vice president of audit programs, Vatheuer is responsible for setting the strategic vision and leading enterprise-level audit and assurance programs. Her team provides independent, objective audit services for Alaska's most complex and important business and operational processes. Vatheuer joined Alaska in 2007 as an internal auditor and has held various finance, strategy and operations roles at both Horizon Air and Alaska Airlines. Most recently, she served as the managing director of audit programs.

In addition to elevating leaders at Alaska Airlines, sister carrier Horizon Air has promoted a 22-year veteran to oversee finance functions.

BJ Colby – VP, Finance and Resource Planning: Colby will be responsible for financial operations, workforce planning, strategic planning and project execution. Colby also leads Horizon's capacity purchase relationship with Alaska Airlines and led the company through the decision to transition to an all-Embraer fleet of E175 aircraft.

"BJ's passion, financial and planning expertise, and more than 20 years of experience with Horizon Air are helping to position our regional airline for continued success," said Horizon Air President Joe Sprague.

Colby joined Horizon in 2000 as a financial partner and has since held various roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as the associate vice president of finance and resource planning.

