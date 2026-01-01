Alaska Airlines' New Year's at the Needle Celebration Delights West Coast Viewers, Welcoming 2026

The Space Needle rang in the new year with the largest structurally

launched pyrotechnic display in North America

SEATTLE, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persisting through heavy fog, The Space Needle's iconic New Year's at the Needle show ushered in 2026 with an impressive display of lights and fireworks. The annual show invited viewers from San Diego, Portland, Spokane and Seattle to tune in as the Pacific Time Zone welcomed the new year, while thousands gathered to watch in-person at Seattle Center.

At midnight, an incredible light and firework display erupted to welcome the new year with a bang! Additional show highlights included:

More than 5,000+ fireworks were launched from the Space Needle with 1,500+ unique cues, making 2026 the brightest celebration yet.

100+ specialty light fixtures expertly synchronized to match the power and energy of the fireworks.

Seattle Center treated attendees to an array of exciting pre-show activities, including live music from Blue Wave Band, a DJ and a light show.

Musical soundtrack full of 2025's biggest stars like Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Kendrick Lamar and Washington State's own, Odesza.

Alaska Airlines returned to the party this year as the presenting sponsor. Viewers at Seattle Center were treated to giveaways at the Alaska Airlines pop-up booths at the Armory that included a large gumball machine to distribute items to VIP cardholders.

"This West Coast tradition is something we're honored to build with our community," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President & CEO. "Every year, we look forward to ringing in the New Year with Seattleites on site and viewers across the Pacific Time Zone. We extend our thanks to Alaska Airlines and the talented technical teams who make the big vision possible."

The show was broadcast live on KING (Seattle), KREM (Spokane), KGW (Portland), and CW 8.2 (San Diego), with streaming coverage on KING5+, KGW+, KREM2+, and CBS8+. Those who enjoyed the show in the surrounding areas enjoyed a live simulcast of the soundtrack on HITS 106.1 in Seattle.

To watch the full show, visit spaceneedle.com/newyears.

About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and featuring The Loupe—the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

About KING 5

KING 5 Media Group is a multi-platform media company based in Seattle, WA. It includes NBC affiliate KING 5, independent station KONG-TV and numerous digital platforms, including king5.com and KING 5+, a 24/7 streaming platform. KING 5 was the first television station in the Pacific Northwest, founded in 1948 by Dorothy Bullitt, now owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of its communities. Today KING 5 is the dominant media company in the region, delivering the largest local news audience and the most local programming across all screens. For more information, go to www.king5.com.

About Pyro Spectaculars

Pyro Spectaculars is a premier full-service pyrotechnic and drone company- the undisputed global standard in pyrotechnic entertainment. As a five-generation, family-owned and operated business, Pyro Spectaculars defines the industry standard, pioneering technologies like the SkyConcert™ and elevating pyrotechnics to an art form. Notably, Pyro Spectaculars helped initiate the tradition of New Year's Eve fireworks on the Seattle Space Needle in the mid-1990s and has remained the Space Needle's dedicated partner for "New Year's at the Needle" ever since. For more information, visit: pyrospec.com.

About Illuminate Production Services Inc.

Headquartered in Northern California with warehouses in California and Florida, Illuminate is a nationwide full-service live event production company and dealer of professional production equipment. As a family-owned business, Illuminate builds team partnerships with clients. As a nationwide supplier of pro audio, video, lighting, staging, and creative content services, Illuminate is ready to serve… any project, any size, any location. For more information visit: IlluminateProduction.co

About Seattle Center

Seattle Center is the 74-acre cultural heart of the Pacific Northwest, home to 30+ arts, civic, and entertainment organizations—including Climate Pledge Arena, KEXP, MOPOP, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Opera, Pacific Science Center, and SIFF—alongside iconic attractions and year-round free and affordable events. A department of the City of Seattle and anchor of the Uptown Arts & Cultural District, Seattle Center also manages the City's new Waterfront Park in partnership with Friends of Waterfront Seattle. In 2025, Seattle Center is projected to generate over $900M in visitor spending and more than $2B in regional economic impact, supported by its Official Partners: Alaska Airlines, The Climate Pledge, Coors Light, Pepsi, Symetra, T-Mobile, and WaFd Bank.

