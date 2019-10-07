Alaska Airlines' newest painted Pixar-themed aircraft showcases Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park (along with a few well-known faces)

A trio of familiar Pixar characters span both sides of the aircraft: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie of Toy Story fame. For more added fun, one of the Aliens from the popular animated movie series can be spotted on both winglets, and even Rex the Tyrannosaurus makes a special appearance at the boarding door. The plane is named "Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort."

"There's nothing better than landing happy on the way to The Happiest Place on Earth," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand marketing and advertising. "The Disneyland Resort is one of our signature West Coast friendships, and we love that we can celebrate Pixar Pier by taking these iconic characters on a brand-new adventure."

The unique design is a collaboration between the teams at Alaska, Disney and Pixar. The Pixar Pier-themed 737-800, tail number N537AS, begins flying throughout Alaska's route network today, welcoming guests with its artistic flair for many years to come. To get the job done, the exterior of the plane required more than 2,800 work hours over 24 days using more than 50 gallons of paint — in 44 primary colors and custom shades — to completely repaint the aircraft with the vibrant new livery.

Watch the Pixar Pier-themed plane come to life at https://youtu.be/wIHAczUp1fQ.

"We celebrate friendship and beyond every day in Pixar Pier at the Disneyland Resort," said Lynn Clark, Disneyland Resort vice president of sales and services. "Now, thanks to our great friends at Alaska Airlines, our guests are immersed in the celebration even before they arrive."

"Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort" is Alaska's sixth painted plane for the Disneyland Resort.

Pixar Pier is the latest reimagined land to explore at Disney California Adventure Park. Beloved Pixar stories and characters come to life in four imaginative neighborhoods: Incredibles Park, Inside Out Headquarters, Pixar Promenade and Toy Story Boardwalk. Attractions include the Incredicoaster, Jessie's Critter Carousel and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, along with dining options at eateries such as Lamplight Lounge and Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats. And don't forget about shopping opportunities at Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff and Knick's Knacks.

Guests can always book their next trips to Southern California (or hundreds of other destinations) at alaskaair.com. And once there, this is the perfect time to visit Disneyland Resort and all it has to offer.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK)

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com, call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

About Pixar Animation Studios

Pixar Animation Studios, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is an Academy Award®-winning film studio with world-renowned technical, creative and production capabilities in the art of computer animation. The Northern California studio has created some of the most successful and beloved animated films of all time, including "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars," "The Incredibles," "Ratatouille," "WALL•E," "Up," "Toy Story 3," "Brave," "Inside Out," and "Coco." Its movies have won 35 Academy Awards® and have grossed more than $14 billion at the worldwide box office. "Onward," Pixar's 22nd feature, opens in theaters on March 6, 2020.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

