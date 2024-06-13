Alaska Airlines now flies nonstop between Anchorage and New York City

We offer the only nonstop service connecting Alaska and New York JFK for summertime adventures; we'll have the most nonstop destinations ever this summer from Anchorage

SEATTLE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as the long days of summer have engulfed the state of Alaska, Alaska Airlines launched seasonal nonstop service today between Anchorage and New York JFK. It's the only nonstop service between the two airports. Flights are available for purchase at alaskaair.com for daily flights through Aug. 19.

Our new nonstop between the Big Apple and the Great Land offers New Yorkers an easier option to get away and enjoy the wilds of Alaska with its countless outdoor adventures, rich Alaska Native culture, wild Alaska seafood, jaw-dropping scenery and history-filled towns.

"Alaskans love travel options and love them even more when they include nonstop flights," said Marilyn Romano, regional vice president of Alaska for Alaska Airlines. "Our new service to New York JFK is a perfect addition to our flight schedule for Alaskans wanting some adventure in one of the world's most dynamic cities, and for New Yorkers eager for new experiences in our great state."

At 3,385 miles, our Anchorage-New York JFK route is the longest in our network. We've scheduled this service with our new 737-8 aircraft. It has the longest range of any plane in our fleet.

Route Start Date End Date Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Anchorage – New York JFK June 13 Aug. 19 8:00 p.m. 7:05 a.m. Daily 737-8 New York JFK – Anchorage June 13 Aug. 19 9:45 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Daily 737-8

All times local

This summer, we're flying to 14 nonstop destinations from Anchorage to the Lower 48 and Hawaii: Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New York JFK, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Seattle/Everett (Paine Field).

Our guests can take advantage of a premium travel experience on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast's premier airline offering our flyers the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class; no change fees; multiple fare offerings; the most generous loyalty program with Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status; 30 global partners; and West Coast food and beverage on board. We're also making it easier for our guests to buy tickets and earn Mileage Plan miles with our domestic and global partners directly at alaskaair.com.

For inflight entertainment, our guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows streamed to their devices. Our flights are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections. Our mainline flights also offer power outlets at every seat to charge devices.

* Out of any U.S. airline excluding lie-flat seats

