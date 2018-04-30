Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York's JFK

Alaska's newest lounge features a living room-esque design with multiple seating areas designed with business and leisure travelers in mind. The lounge includes Starbucks-trained baristas who will create custom handcrafted espresso beverages and full-leaf tea beverages for guests. Travelers will have access to complimentary fresh foods including oatmeal and yogurt bars in the morning and salad and soup in the afternoon and evening. Guests can also enjoy a wide-selection of microbrews, West Coast wines or a signature cocktail from the lounge's welcoming bar.

"We're always looking to create warm, welcoming experiences for our guests," said Brett Catlin, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. "Our newest Alaska Lounge at JFK reflects the future of our lounge offering – a signature West Coast vibe, unique beverage selections and a focus on fresh, healthy food options. We're also thrilled to be the first domestic lounge to introduce a full menu of barista-pulled handcrafted espresso beverages."

The Alaska Lounge is located on the mezzanine level of Terminal 7 at JFK. It is accessible to Alaska guests traveling through or out of Terminal 7 who have purchased a day pass or lounge membership or are flying First Class. All paid First Class guests receive complimentary access to the lounge, a benefit only offered by Alaska compared to other domestic carriers. In addition to the new JFK lounge, Alaska has lounges in Anchorage, Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon and three in Seattle, the airline's largest hub.

To become an Alaska Lounge member, visit alaskaair.com/content/airport-lounge/join-renew or purchase a day pass for only $45. In addition to the new lounge at JFK, Alaska Lounge membership provides access to over 90 airport lounges worldwide in cities like Chicago, London, Tokyo, Sydney, and Paris. This includes access to select Admirals Club locations when arriving or departing that day on a purchased or redeemed-mileage ticket on Alaska Airlines or American Airlines.

Alaska continues to be committed to serving the New York area and recently announced new nonstop service between JFK and San Jose, California, and a third daily Seattle flight beginning early July. Alaska operates 14 daily flights to New York's JFK and offers connections to many international destinations through its Global Partners. To purchase tickets, visit alaskaair.com to find great savings, or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).

Alaska Airlines, and its regional partners, flies 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners , guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

